The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 grid: Starting positions for Austrian Grand Prix race
Verstappen starts on pole position at Red Bull’s home race with one Brit beside him and one behind him on the grid
Max Verstappen followed up his sprint victory by securing pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.
On Red Bull’s home turf in Spielberg, and cheered on by 40,000 travelling Dutch fans, Verstappen blew away his rivals to take top spot.
The world champion produced a scintillating lap of the shortest track on the Formula One calendar to finish 0.404 seconds clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris, with George Russell third for Mercedes. Carlos Sainz finished fourth with Lewis Hamilton fifth.
“It is a great feeling and the team has worked hard to make the car competitive,” said Verstappen after landing his fourth straight pole at the Red Bull Ring. “This is a great statement and hopefully we can show that again tomorrow in the race.”
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
What is the starting grid?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. George Russell
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Oscar Piastri
8. Sergio Perez
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Fernando Alonso
16. Alex Albon
17. Lance Stroll
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Logan Sargeant
20. Zhou Guanyu
When is the Austrian Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Saturday 29 June
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 30 June
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Highlights in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4; at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 6:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Spielberg on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Austrian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 219 points
2. Lando Norris - 150 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 148 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 116 points
5. Sergio Perez - 111 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 87 points
7. George Russell - 81 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 70 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points
13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points
16. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
17. Alex Albon - 2 points
18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 330 points
2. Ferrari - 270 points
3. McLaren - 237 points
4. Mercedes - 151 points
5. Aston Martin - 58 points
6. RB - 28 points
7. Alpine - 8 points
8. Haas - 7 points
9. Williams - 2 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments