F1 LIVE: Alex Albon pens multi-year extension at Williams amid Oscar Piastri saga
Follow all the reaction as Alex Albon signs an extension at Williams and Oscar Piastri insists he won’t drive for Alpine next year
Alex Albon has signed on for a second season and more at Williams as the saga of where Oscar Piastri ends up in Formula 1 next year rumbles on.
Albon, 26, joined the Oxford-based team at the start of 2022 having been dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 and spending last year as a test driver. The British-Thai driver has scored all three of Williams’ Championship points this season - including a memorable drive in Melbourne in April - and has now put speculation about his future to bed by signing a “multi-year agreement.”
There was not, however, any news regarding the future of Albon’s current teammate Nicholas Latifi, with rumours that Piastri could take up the second seat at Williams next year. The announcement comes amid the situation regarding Piastri and his rejection of a seat at Alpine, after the team announced him as Fernando Alonso’s replacement for 2023.
In a tweet of his own, Albon mocked Piastri’s tweet from Tuesday night saying: “I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year.”
“Well, I’m here for 2023 and beyond. It’s been a good year this year, we wanted more, but this is the goal [points at trophies] and that’s what we’re going for,” Albon said in a video on Williams’ F1 website. “It’s nice to have some peace of mind, obviously, going forward about my career and then to be with Williams. Obviously we’ve had a really good start to the season, really enjoyed my time here. For the future and for the rest of the season we’ll keep our heads down. We’re going to focus on maximising the car and doing the best job we can. But to know it goes beyond that is very exciting.”
A dramatic couple of days has seen Alonso stun the paddock by signing a “multi-year contract” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill to partner Esteban Ocon.
Last year’s F2 champion Piastri was on Tuesday evening announced as the team’s F1 driver next year in a press release which raised suspicions after it didn’t include any quotes from the 21-year-old himself and, hours later, Piastri insisted this press release had been published “without his permission” and he has “not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023”, adding he will “not be driving for Alpine next year.”
Alex Albon extends his deal at Williams
Albon’s extension at Williams removes another potential driver to fill the vacant spot at Alpine after Oscar Piastri insisted he won’t be driving for them next year
