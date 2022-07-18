F1 LIVE: George Russell says he spent ‘too long’ at Williams as he waited for Mercedes shot
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is the weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
F1 to have tougher roll hoop tests next season after Guanyu Zhou’s crash at Silverstone
Formula One’s governing body said on Friday it will introduce tougher tests on the roll hoops of cars next season as a result of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou’s big British Grand Prix crash.
Zhou’s Alfa Romeo flipped and skidded upside down along the track at Silverstone, with the roll hoop ripped off, before flying across a tyre wall and becoming wedged between the barriers and catch fence.
The rookie escaped unscathed, his head protected from serious injury by the titanium Halo device that rings the cockpit.
The FIA said its Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) met on Thursday representing the teams, governing body and commercial rights holders.
“The teams confirmed their availability to introduce more stringent measures on the roll hoops for 2023, and the FIA undertook to complete the relevant analyses and to communicate to the teams new requirements for the safety of the roll hoop,” it said.
George Russell admits three years spent at Williams was ‘too long’ as he waited for Mercedes seat
George Russell admits the three years he spent with Williams was “too long” as he waited for a seat at Mercedes.
The 24-year-old joined Williams in 2019 but was consistently towards the back of the grid with the Oxford-based team as they struggled to give Russell a car capable of scoring points.
Russell impressed in a Mercedes during the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix - stepping in for a Covid-positive Lewis Hamilton - and qualified on the front row last year at Spa in a Williams amid wet conditions at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The race that followed did not take place, technically giving Russell his first podium in Formula 1, and a matter of days later Mercedes boss Toto Wolff signed up Russell to replace Valtteri Bottas for 2022.
Yet Russell now admits he spent too long at the under-performing Williams team, though acknowledges that then-deputy team principal Claire Williams did well to tie him down to a long-term contract.
Russell told the Beyond the Grid pocast: “I think when we signed with Williams back in 2018, this was a team, bearing in mind, that had just spent three years scoring podiums, finishing P3, P3, P5 in the constructors’, and then they had a very bad year in 2018 where they finished last.
“But we thought that this was a team that at the time that can bounce back from this, and they’ll be back in the P5 to P3 region of competitiveness. So, we all sort of agreed that three years was a good period, fighting for points, maybe for podiums.
