F1 news LIVE: Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2022 season

Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season, it has been confirmed.

The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 Grand Prix wins. Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank,” the German said on Thursday. “Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin driver - and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.”

