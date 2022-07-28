F1 news LIVE: Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2022 season
Follow all the build-up to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix with Thursday’s drivers’ press conferences from Budapest
Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season, it has been confirmed.
The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 Grand Prix wins. Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank,” the German said on Thursday. “Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin driver - and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.”
Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Hungary Grand Prix this weekend with reaction from Thursday’s drivers press conferences:
Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1
Aston Martin’s Lawrence Stroll adds: “I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the great work that he has done for Aston Martin over the past year and a half.
“We made it clear to him that we wanted him to continue with us next year, but in the end he has done what he feels is right for himself and his family, and of course we respect that.
“He has driven some fantastic races for us, and, behind the scenes, his experience and expertise with our engineers have been extremely valuable. He is one of the all-time greats of Formula One, and it has been a privilege to have been able to work with him.
“He will continue to race for us up to and including the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will be his 300th Grand Prix entry. We will give him a fabulous send-off.”
Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1
More from Vettel:
“I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people. Everyone - Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the senior managers, the engineers, the mechanics and the rest of the team - is ambitious, capable, expert, committed and friendly, and I wish them all well.
“I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races.
“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it; at the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye.
“Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist.”
Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1
Sebastian Vettel is retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season, it has been confirmed.
“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank.
“Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin driver - and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.”
F1 news: George Russell vows to ‘raise his game’ to keep up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
George Russell admits he is keen to “raise his game” at Mercedes this season with Lewis Hamilton outperforming him in the last four races.
While Russell - in his first season with the Silver Arrows after three years at Williams - is 16 points ahead of the seven-time world champion in the Drivers Standings, Hamilton has recaptured some form in the past month having finished on the podium in Montreal, Silverstone, Spielberg and Le Castellet.
Russell’s 2022 record of finishing in the top-five of every race succumbed to a first-lap DNF at Silverstone but he finished fourth in Austria and third in France ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the final race before the summer break.
Yet the 24-year-old insists he still needs to “keep on improving” as he targets his first win in Formula 1 this season, with Mercedes finally having got to grips with the porpoising and bouncing which curtailed hopes of a Grand Prix win in the early stages of the season.
“Going up against the greatest driver of all time, where do you set your expectations?” Russell said, in an interview with the BBC. “It’s by no means been a bad start to the season, but I would still like to raise my game a little bit.
“If I’m performing against the very best in sport - and I want to be the very best - I need to be at the top of my game every single week. I need to keep on improving. I need to look at my team-mate and see if he’s consistently doing something better. And there are certain little things that he is probably consistently better at than I am, for the time being, that I want to improve on.
George Russell vows to ‘raise his game’ to keep up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Russell leads Hamilton in the Drivers Standings by 16 points but the seven-time world champion has outperformed him in the last four races
Ferrari targeting one-two at Hungarian Grand Prix to ‘turn the page’ in F1 season
Ferrari are targeting a one-two win at the Hungarian Grand Prix to ease the pain of Charles Leclerc‘s costly crash while leading in France last weekend. Leclerc’s self-confessed error at Le Castellet left the Monegasque 63 points behind Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen, with Ferrari 82 adrift in the Formula One constructors’ standings.
“We need to turn the page and look to Hungary and do a one-two there,” team boss Mattia Binotto told reporters after Leclerc’s blank. “There is plenty of reason why we need to smile. Our objective should not be winning but a one-two. There is no reason why not to win 10 races from now to the end.”
Ferrari started the season with a one-two in Bahrain but have yet to repeat the feat, getting both drivers on the podium on only two further occasions in Saudi Arabia and Miami. Leclerc, despite seven poles, has retired from the lead on three occasions while team mate Carlos Sainz has suffered four retirements in 12 rounds.
Red Bull expect Hungary, where the weather is again likely to be hot and tyre management will be key, to play more to their rivals’ strengths. “I don’t expect Hungary to be particularly our best track because I do think we are lacking a bit of downforce compared to Ferrari, and that’s what you need to run there,” said Verstappen. Red Bull boss Christian Horner agreed, saying the Hungaroring “will probably play more to the Ferrari’s strengths than our strengths.”
Ferrari targeting one-two at Hungarian Grand Prix to ‘turn the page’
Charles Leclerc’s error in France left the Monegasque 63 points behind Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen
FIA official rejects fears she could favour Mercedes in new role
The FIA’s new interim chief has rejected claims she will favour her former employer Mercedes in the role. Shaila-Ann Rao was appointed to F1’s governing body as interim secretary general for motorsport in June by the FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem, and the announcement brought questions from the F1 paddock, after Rao had spent several years working as general counsel for Mercedes and later special advisor for team principal Toto Wolff.
Wolff’s counterpart at Ferarri, Mattia Binotto, called on the FIA to prove Rao would be an impartial figure at the top of the sport. “On the concern of Shaila-Ann, yes, certainly, it’s a concern,” Binotto said at the time. “She’s a great person, she’s got a lot of experience. She will certainly be capable of doing the job.
“I’m pretty sure on that. It’s down to them to make sure there will be no conflicts of interest at all, to behave properly. And it’s down to the president to ensure it. I’ve got the trust they will do it.
“As Ferrari, it’s a concern. I’m pretty sure that through the behaviours, through the decisions, they will prove it’s a wrong concern.” Speaking to Corriere della Sera in Italy, Rao dismissed those concerns and said she just wants to get on with the job.
FIA official rejects fears she could favour Mercedes in new role
Shaila-Ann Rao’s appointment has caused controversy in the F1 paddock
Carlos Sainz more of a leader at Ferrari than Charles Leclerc, Damon Hill claims
Carlos Sainz has developed into more of a “team leader” at Ferrari than teammate Charles Leclerc, according to 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill. Leclerc, who won his third race of the season in Austria two weeks ago, crashed out of the French Grand Prix while leading on lap 18 in what he later simply admitted as a “mistake” in losing the rear of the car.
Sainz, meanwhile, progressed from the back of the grid and opted to stay out on track whilst fighting for a podium place with Sergio Perez, despite calls from the Ferrari pit wall for him to come into the pits, with a five-second penalty also needing to be adhered to.
The Spaniard overtook the Red Bull driver before later coming into the pit lane, eventually finishing fifth, but Hill told Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday show that Sainz has not shied away from making calls himself out on track.
“Carlos has struck me as actually the more of the team leader,” said Hill. “He seems to be more familiar with the strategy, seems to be able to make decisions.” Sainz also rallied against his engineer at the British Grand Prix, a decision which proved fruitful as he claimed his first win in Formula 1, yet confusion from the Ferrari pit wall summed up a frustrating day for the Scuderia at Paul Ricard on Sunday.
“I think they’re [Ferrari] a little bit halfway up the stairs,” Hill added. “Someone needs to take charge and say, ‘okay, we’re making a decision’. And it’s either the driver or it’s the strategist, clear direction.”
Carlos Sainz more of a leader at Ferrari than Charles Leclerc, Damon Hill claims
While Leclerc crashed out at the French Grand Prix, Sainz stayed on track when originally instructed to head into the pit lane
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies