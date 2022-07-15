F1 LIVE: Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided ‘in the coming weeks’
Follow all the reaction to the Austrian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s thid win of the season - and we look ahead to next week’s French Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is the weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
Follow all the latest reaction to Sunday’s race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
Mick Schumacher says he is “not afraid of fighting anyone” on track after battles with Lewis Hamilton in Austria
Mick Schumacher insists he is “not afraid of fighting anyone” after his battles with Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Haas driver enjoyed wheel-to-wheel action with the Mercedes star during the sprint on Saturday, when Hamilton overtook him late on, and during Sunday’s race.
“The main thing that I learned is everybody is human and everybody makes mistakes,” Schumacher said of his tussle with the seven-time world champion.
“Everybody is under pressure [and] sometimes it gets to a point where they do make mistakes. So, that’s important for me to know that, and not be afraid of fighting anybody out there.”
After scoring points for the second week running, Schumacher added: “I think a lot of people underestimated us at the start of the weekend and it was nice to prove them wrong. We were fast enough to fight again with Lewis, something really special.”
Fernando Alonso believes Formula 1 is still ‘too boring’ and ‘predictable’ despite new regulations
Fernando Alonso says Formula 1 is still “too boring” and “predictable” this season despite the new regulations for 2022 designed to improve racing.
The two-time world champion returned to the sport in 2021 with Alpine after a two-year absence and has made it known that this year’s new regulations - designed to enhance wheel-to-wheel racing across the field - is what is keeping him in the cockpit.
Yet Alonso, who turns 41 later this month, has scored just 29 points in 11 races and lies 10th in the Drivers’ Championship and told Dutch outlet NOS that the impact of the 2022 cars has been “so-so”, adding it is now simply “all about Red Bull and Ferrari.”
“Unfortunately, Formula 1 is still very predictable,” Alonso said. “It’s all about Red Bull and Ferrari. Only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Pérez can win. I don’t know of any other sport where it goes like this.
“The GPs have become more fun and with these cars you can fight better. Still, I think it’s too boring, but it’s also part of F1. There will always be teams that are faster than others.”
‘I’m not walking away’: Daniel Ricciardo vows to fight at McLaren despite F1 struggles
Daniel Ricciardo says he will not walk away from McLaren despite question marks over his future with the British team.
Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner, has a contract with McLaren until the end of 2023.
But American driver Colton Herta, 22, completed a two-day test for McLaren at Portimao this week, while the British team have also announced IndyCar champion Alex Palou, 25, will be added to their squad of drivers next year.
However, Ricciardo, 33, who addressed McLaren’s staff at their Woking factory on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram: “There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula One, but I want you to hear it from me.
“I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport. Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy? I’m working my a** off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs.”
COMMENT: Michael Masi’s FIA departure is the end of a sorry tale for a man all too often left in the lurch
For a man remembered for making the wrong call at the most pivotal time, Michael Masi’s final decision in calling it quits with the FIA is unequivocally best for just about all involved.
Sacked as F1 race director in February as a consequence of last year’s controversial season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, the FIA did not need the softly-spoken Australian hanging around like a bad smell. On paper, they were always insistent a new role would be found and new president Mohammed ben Sulayem said as recently as May that the 43-year-old could even return to his previous role in charge at race weekends.
In reality, there was no chance of that. And there is no chance now. Five months on, with no update brewing, Masi has left world motorsport’s governing body entirely. Yes he made a mistake, a “human error” as described in the report that followed. But having been hung out to dry – both during and after the 2021 season – who can actually blame Masi for calling it a day?
Tuesday’s statement doesn’t tell the half of it. Masi moved back to Australia in April and his permanent relocation was referenced, alongside “closer to his family” and “new challenges.” After Charlie Whiting’s untimely passing in 2019, Masi was thrust into the top job in world motorsport and a role which saw him live out of a suitcase in Elephant & Castle, south London, for three years straight.
With just a year as a deputy race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3 under his belt and amid a pandemic which made travel, track inspecting and race directing harder than ever before, Masi had his hands (he only has two) full in a record-breaking 22-race campaign.
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes are still ‘two or three tenths’ off frontrunners Red Bull and Ferrari
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team remain “two or three tenths off in terms of performance” despite improvements in the past three races.
Lewis Hamilton has secured three podiums in a row in the last three races in Montreal, Silverstone and Spileberg - with the Silver Arrows looking to have fixed the porpoising which overshadowed their display in Baku.
Yet still third in the Constructors’ Championship, Mercedes want to strive for more in the second half of the season but Wolff believes the cars are still not quick enough to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari.
“When you look at the result, and motorsport is results-driven, P3 and P4 is okay,” Wolff said, quoted by Motorsport.com.
“But we are still lacking those two or three tenths in performance. Overall, the car was much quicker today. But [the team are] not quick enough to really challenge for the front yet... the porpoising, I think we got on top of.
“I think if we were to go back to Monaco and Baku we wouldn’t be great, but for sure not have the problems we saw a few weeks ago.”
Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided ‘in the coming weeks’
Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided “in the coming weeks” amid uncertainty over the German’s future in Formula 1.
Four-time world champion Vettel, who has competed in every season of F1 since his debut in 2007, has only scored 15 points so far this season and lies 14th in the Drivers’ Championship as Aston continue to struggle in their 2022 car, particularly in qualifying.
With the 35-year-old’s contract coming to an end at the end of this season - and with a host of non-motoring interests in his role as a climate and social justice activist - Vettel’s future in the sport is shrouded in doubt but the man himself says his decision will depend on whether he will be able to fight for race wins in the coming years.
Asked by F1-Insider.com whether he wants to stay at Aston Martin beyond 2022, Vettel replied: “The decision is still pending, but I will think about it in the coming weeks.
“Of course, it also depends on how the car develops and how much potential I see in the team. I have already emphasised several times that I want to fight for points, but also for victories. Otherwise the fun is lost.
“So in the next few weeks, together with my family, I have to find out how realistic my goals are and how much energy I still feel inside me to continue growing together with the team.”
