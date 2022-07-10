F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton berates fans cheering crash ahead of Austrian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen on pole
Follow all the buildup from the Red Bull Ring as race day arrives in Austria
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.
George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.
Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.
Follow all the latest buildup to Sunday’s main event following Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
Mercedes and Ferrari keen to have Porsche and Audi on board in F1
Mercedes and Ferrari bosses have both denied they are trying to make life difficult for Volkswagen to join Formula One by delaying new regulations in the sport.
Instead, the team bosses for each say it’s important to have the regulations in place before big new players arrive on the scene, with VW’s brands Audi and Porsche both expected to be a part F1 by 2026.
“On the contrary, we don’t want to delay those regulations but we want to have them in place,” Wolff said.
“This is an environment where regulations will change all the time so you can’t make it regulation-dependent.
“We’ve made big steps towards them. And then let’s make those final steps on the regulations. It’s more the detail and it doesn’t matter if we discuss 50 dyno hours up and down for a newcomer.
“But we’d like to have them as part of the show. They have been sitting at the table negotiating those regulations since a while but not committed yet.”
Ferrari boss Matteo Binotto concurred, praising the incoming VW links.
“We are very positive that Audi and Porsche are joining F1,” he said.
“We are very positive because it’s great for F1, it’s great having more manufacturers. And it’s great to have VW Group within our business and our F1 racing championship.”
Frustrated Vettel fined after walking out on drivers’ meeting in Austria
Sebastian Vettel has been handed a £21,000 suspended fine after he walked out of a drivers’ meeting at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The four-time world champion, 35, broke the governing body’s rules by leaving the briefing without permission after he qualified last here on Friday evening.
Vettel, who was punted into the gravel trap by Alex Albon during Saturday’s sprint round, apologised to race director Niels Wittich for his conduct.
It is understood that Vettel was irked by a back-and-forth discussion about track limits.
The FIA said in a statement: “Sebastian Vettel left the drivers’ meeting that was held at 19:30 on Friday 8 July, without permission, and expressing frustration at the meeting.
“Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend.
“Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the stewards, Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case.
“Subsequently, Vettel had a meeting with the race director, who informed the stewards that Vettel apologised without reservation, and that further, they had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more.
“The stewards determine that there is a breach, which cannot go without penalty, but that based on
the report from the race director there are factors in mitigation.
“Therefore, the Stewards order a fine of E25,000, which is suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to any breach of Article 20.1 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations or of Article 12.2.1 f) of the International Sporting Code.”
Leclerc says Ferrari drivers cannot afford to fight each other
Charles Leclerc warned that Ferrari cannot afford a fight between him and Formula One team mate Carlos Sainz at the Austrian Grand Prix after they went wheel-to-wheel in a Saturday sprint.
Leclerc came out ahead of his team mate, with the Monegasque finishing second and the Spaniard third behind Red Bull’s winner Max Verstappen in a race that set the grid for Sunday.
Sainz won last weekend’s British Grand Prix for his first F1 victory while Leclerc was fourth, triggering reports of internal unrest at the sport’s oldest and most successful team.
“I think tomorrow is going to be a long race and tyre management will be quite a bit more important compared to today so probably tomorrow we cannot afford to do what we did today, no,” Leclerc told reporters.
Sainz and Leclerc were fighting right from the start, with the Spaniard still trying to get past after seven of 23 laps and his team mate closing the door.
The sprint race awards points to the top eight, with eight to the winner and one to the eighth placed driver.
“There were a few battles going on there at the beginning,” said Sainz.
“I think today there was very little to gain or to lose by the fight.
“We’re talking about one point more; one point less, because in the sprint there’s not many points going and also Max looked very in control the whole race up front, so it’s not like we lost out massively.”
Ferrari are 62 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ standings while Leclerc is third overall and 44 points behind Verstappen. Sainz is in fourth spot 56 points off the pace.
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said earlier that the aim was to maximise points for the team and whoever was fastest on track had priority.
“I’m pretty happy to see those two drivers fighting. I know that when there are team orders everybody’s blaming us because we should have a free fight and when you got the free fight then you should have team orders,” he said.
“So whatever you’re doing is always wrong. I remember 20 years ago here in Austria, I heard the booing from the grandstands because I was here.”
The 2002 Austrian Grand Prix became notorious for Ferrari ordering Brazilian Rubens Barrichello to let team mate Michael Schumacher win despite the German being outperformed. Team orders were banned from 2003 but are allowed now.
F1 looking into reports of crowd abuse at Austrian GP
Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into reports of fans being subjected to “completely unacceptable” abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.
A number of allegations have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
A statement from F1 read: “We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix.
“We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.
“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
F1: What time is Austrian Grand Prix lights out and how can I watch?
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.
George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.
Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.
Here is everything you need to know:
F1: What time is Austrian Grand Prix and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know as the Red Bull Ring hosts the 11th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season
Ecclestone issues overdue apology for Putin comments
Bernie Ecclestone has issued an apology for his controversial comments about Russian president Vladimir Putin.
In a recent interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the former Formula One supremo, 91, said he would “take a bullet” for Putin, describing him as a “first-class person”.
Ecclestone also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not “intentional”, and President Volodymyr Zelensky could have done more to avert the conflict.
But in a video broadcast on Sky Sports on Saturday, Ecclestone said: “It would probably be good for me to get some things off my chest as well, things that have been bothering me about what I said and what people think I’ve said.
“Often people, I think, come out and say things or do things without really too much thinking. Probably I did the same, and I can understand people thinking I’m defending what he’s done in Ukraine, which I don’t.
“I was brought up during the war, the last war, so I know what it’s like. And I feel sorry for the people in Ukraine having to suffer for something they haven’t done.
“They’ve done nothing wrong. They didn’t start anything. They want to get on with their lives.
“They want the kids to go to school, and try and go to work and earn a living to keep the family going. So they don’t deserve to have to suffer. It’s not good for anybody. I can’t see anyone getting anything out of this, and I think they should get together and get an agreement.
“I’m sorry if anything I’ve said has upset anybody because it certainly wasn’t intended.”
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was deeply critical of Ecclestone‘s comments, saying he should not be provided with a platform to air his views.
“We don’t need any more of it,” said Hamilton ahead of last weekend’s British Grand Prix. “To hear from someone that believes in the war, and the displacement of millions of people and killing of thousands people, and supporting that person (Putin) who is doing that, is beyond me. I cannot believe I heard that today.
“It is affecting all those people out there and people around the world. This is going to put us back decades, and we have yet to see the real brunt of the pain.
“So, why? We do not need to be supporting that but looking into the future. We need more positivity. If you don’t have anything positive to contribute to where we want to be going and where we want to be, don’t give them any space.”
‘Not really F1 fans’: Verstappen agrees with Hamilton on crowds
Max Verstappen has appeared to back up Lewis Hamilton’s words by criticising the viewers at F1 events who cheer crashes and boo perceived rivals of their own team or favourite drivers.
“Those people are not really F1 fans,” Verstappen said to the Guardian.
“They cannot really enjoy what is actually happening right now, a lot of great drivers actually fighting against each other. They cannot appreciate that and it’s a bit of a shame.
“How many times do you get to experience stuff like that? Such an intense rivalry or fights. These people are not lovers of the sport.”
McLaren have no doubts on Daniel Ricciardo
Last month it seemed the big talk within F1 - outside the top two or three teams at least - was whether McLaren were going to angle for an early split with Daniel Ricciardo, after he admitted he wasn’t doing as well as he wanted and Zak Brown said the team weren’t happy with the performances either.
But the CEO has now played down the meaning of those comments, saying they were literal, not inflammatory: neither party are happy because they believe they are capable of more.
“I know it caused a lot of ripples outside [but] Daniel and I have a great relationship,” Brown told Fox Sports Australia. “We had dinner in London not too long after that. We are trading WhatsApps all the time.
“Someone asked me a question and I gave an honest answer. It’s the same answer Daniel has given and would give, which is that we are not where we want to be.
“I think, on the flip side, if I said ‘no, everything’s great’, I think some would say ‘really, you’re happy with 12th?’ Of course I’m not happy with 12th. So it was just an honest answer. It wasn’t meant to be critical.
“It doesn’t mean we don’t think he can win us more races.
“It doesn’t mean we are not trying unbelievably hard – quite the opposite. I know he can win us more races. We are trying unbelievably hard. But given his resume, and how Lando is going, do we expect him to be right next to Lando, whether that’s right in front or right behind? Yeah, and so does he. And we’ll get there.
“We are totally committed to it. I saw one of our former grand prix drivers went ‘well, we all know it, I can’t believe he said it!’ And I was like ‘well, if we all know it, what’s the big deal that I said it?’”
Haas to have a say in Schumacher future
Mick Schumacher came through the ranks at Ferrari and is now with Haas, a customer team of the Italian outfit.
But it won’t just be Ferrari who decide what his long-term future holds, with Haas boss Gunther Steiner stating firmly that his team will have a voice in what happens next.
“I won’t talk about any Ferrari contracts with us,” he said. “And also not about contracts between Ferrari and Mick because I don’t know those in detail either.
“You can’t conclude Ferrari tell us what to do. We have a say in that.”
Schumacher picked up his first points in F1 at Silverstone last time out, though Steiner is now hoping the team can take P7 in the constructors championship after finishing bottom in 2021.
George Russell urges F1 to return to single race director
Mercedes driver George Russell says several racers have spoken about the inconsistency being faced in decision-making due to the fact there are two race directors alternating this year, and has led calls for a return to a single person taking up the role.
Confusion and controversy were the watchwords at the end of last season when Michael Masi held that post, but Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas have split it in 2022.
Russell wants that call reversed and says it’s hard for teams to find answers after races right now.
“Yes, I agree we need to stick to one race director,” he said.
“We need to have a bit more consistency with the stewarding. We come to the following event and often the steward at the previous event isn’t there. So there’s no accountability, no explanations of decisions.
“We ask questions and it’s difficult to get a straightforward answer because almost a bit blame is being put onto someone else who isn’t there.
“So it’s tricky. Everyone has their own interpretations.
“I think when you have one race director, things can generally be more consistent.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies