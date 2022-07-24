F1 LIVE: French GP updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Lewis Hamilton’s 300th race
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Circuit Paul Ricard where Lewis Hamilton starts his 300th Formula One race
Follow live coverage of the French Grand Prix where Charles Leclerc starts on pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.
Leclerc - who breathed fresh life into his championship bid with a comprehensive victory at the last round in Austria a fortnight ago - capitalised on a tow from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying to beat championship leader Verstappen and take pole with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez third. Lewis Hamilton, starting his 300th Formula One race, is fourth on the grid.
McLaren have brought more upgrades to France than at any other stage of the season, and Lando Norris split the Mercedes drivers to qualify fifth, one place ahead of George Russell. Fernando Alonso starts seventh in his Alpine, three places ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon, with Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri and Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren between them.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Circuit Paul Ricard:
French Grand Prix: Alpine could loan Oscar Piastri to another team
Alpine would be willing to loan Australian reserve Oscar Piastri to race for another team so long as they can get him back, principal Laurent Rossi said on Saturday.
Rossi also told reporters at the French Grand Prix that Renault-owned Alpine were working on scenarios for both Piastri and twice world champion Fernando Alonso to drive next season.
He said the scenarios were “very plausible, very sensible and that we imagine would satisfy both drivers”.
Alonso, now 40 but still a fearsome competitor, wants to continue with Alpine who have Frenchman Esteban Ocon under a longer-term contract.
“I’d be open to loan Oscar out to a team as long as I get him back,” said Rossi when pressed on 2021 Formula Two champion Piastri’s future.
“We’ve invested heavily in Oscar, we believe in him -- that’s why he’s our reserve driver -- he’s a very promising talent, we’d love to fulfil this talent in the team.
“So a loan like many other drivers starting in another team to learn the tricks and then coming back to us would be a good scenario.”
French Grand Prix: Toto Wolff laments qualifying ‘slap in the face'
Toto Wolff cut a largely disconsolate figure during and after qualifying.
The Mercedes boss has overseen the remarkable record-breaking run of eight consecutive constructors’ championships - but as the sport approaches its traditional summer break, the once all-conquering team are no closer to unlocking the speed to allow them to compete with Ferrari and Red Bull.
“There were good signs in Silverstone and then we went to Austria - a track where we are normally not competitive and we could clearly see the signs why we were not competitive - but we were close,” said Wolff.
“We were three-tenths off in qualifying, and that was acceptable. So we brought a nice update package to Paul Ricard.
“The track is smooth, off we go, and then boom, no performance, and we can’t figure out what went wrong. That is a bit of a slap in the face.”
French Grand Prix TV channel information
Some housekeeping for those wanting to watch the race on television this afternoon.
Lights out is 2pm with the entire race schedule broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. The race is also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event too.
Highlights will also be available free-to-air on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
French Grand Prix: Jamie Chadwick wins again in W Series
Britain’s Jamie Chadwick took her seventh successive race win in the all-female W Series at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to put a third title firmly in her sights.
Chadwick, now 70 points clear of compatriot Abbi Pulling in the standings, has won all five races this year after ending 2021 with two wins. There are five remaining.
The 24-year-old started third on the grid on Saturday, after being demoted from pole position, but was back in front by turn four of the opening lap and stayed ahead despite two safety car periods at Le Castellet.
Spain’s Belen Garcia and Nerea Marti finished second and third respectively, with Beitske Visser dropping from pole to fourth.
French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton powerless in underperforming Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton said he is powerless to change his downturn in results after qualifying a distant fourth for his 300th Formula One race.
Hamilton and his Mercedes team arrived in Le Castellet for Sunday’s French Grand Prix with high hopes of a revival but finished an eye-watering nine tenths behind Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc.
Teammate George Russell starts even further back in sixth - 1.2 sec off the pace - and beaten by McLaren’s Lando Norris, who lines up in fifth.
“It’s not that it is disheartening, but you do a lap and you are told it is 1.7 seconds off and you are like ‘what?,” said Hamilton.
“And then you do a really good lap and you are 1.1 sec off and you are like ‘wow’. There is nothing I can do in my power to change that.
“Everyone is working as hard as they can. Each weekend we come with little bits to try and improve, but sometimes that doesn’t make a difference and for sure that is difficult for everyone.
“The top two teams are in their own league. I came here this weekend hoping we would be within three tenths of them, and we are a second back. If it is anything like this it is going to be a while before we win, but it is not impossible.”
French Grand Prix: Top 10 starting grid
A refresher of the top 10 for those who need a quick reminder.
- Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
- Max Verstappen - Red Bull
- Sergio Perez - Red Bull
- Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
- Lando Norris - McLaren
- George Russell - Mercedes
- Fernando Alonso - Alpine
- Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
- Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
- Esteban Ocon - Alpine
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen hoping for ‘decent race car'
Max Verstappen was quickest in final practice but could not match Charles Leclerc’s speed in qualifying.
“Third practice is clearly not qualifying, but overall we were lacking general grip,” he said.
“It was trickier than I hoped but overall we have a decent race car. We will be quick on the straights, so hopefully we can use that tomorrow.”
French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton to start 300th GP fourth
Lewis Hamilton will start his 300th Formula One race from fourth on the grid.
Hamilton’s Mercedes team harboured high hopes for the 12th round of the campaign here in the scorching south of France heat.
A new floor, coupled with the smooth Circuit Paul Ricard asphalt, even led some within Mercedes to believe Hamilton could end both his, and the team’s, barren run by securing his 104th triumph in his landmark race.
But the Silver Arrows have lost further ground to Ferrari and Red Bull with Hamilton nine tenths adrift. George Russell was 1.2 sec slower than Leclerc.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who was joined by Dieter Zetsche - the former chairman of Mercedes’ parent company Daimler - at the back of the team’s garage, cut a largely disconsolate figure.
Wolff has overseen Mercedes’ record-breaking run of eight consecutive constructors’ championships - but as the sport approaches its traditional summer break, the once all-conquering team are no closer to unlocking the speed to allow them to compete with Ferrari and Red Bull.
French Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz happy to help Charles Leclerc
Ferrari have won the last two races, Sainz in Britain and Leclerc in Austria, but Ferrari’s bid to win their first title since 2008 has been damaged by unreliability and engine failures.
There has been talk of tension in the team, particularly after Leclerc lost out to Sainz at Silverstone on strategy.
Sainz said Saturday’s qualifying showed Ferrari were working well together.
“I’m happy that Charles got the pole position, that we are up there as a team,” he said.
“I think we received a lot of criticism this year for the strategy and today just showed we are a very solid team and we get on very well, there’s a very good atmosphere and we are willing to help each other as much as possible.”
French Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz backs teammate Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz backed Charles Leclerc to win today’s race despite having both Red Bull drivers right behind on the starting grid.
The Spaniard can be of no help during the race as he starts from the back due to engine penalties.
“He will have to fight on his own tomorrow against (championship leader) Max (Verstappen) but I believe he can do it,” Sainz told Sky Sports.
“I think this car in every race we go to is very quick. It’s all about nailing the start and nailing the strategy, which I’m sure the team will do well.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies