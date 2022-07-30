F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Follow third practice and qualifying at the Hungaroring as the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend continues
Ferrari have the upper hand heading into Saturday in Budapest with Carlos Sainz and then Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in practice one and two at the Hungaroring on Friday.
Lando Norris was the surprise name who split the Scuderia drivers in second practice with an impressive P2 performance, while Championship leader Max Verstappen - who has a 63-point lead heading into the final race before the summer break - finished fourth in FP2.
Mercedes will be scratching their heads as another few experiements during practice failed to positively impact performance - George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were eighth and 11th respecitvely, with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel (a day after announcing his retirement) all quicker than the Silver Arrows.
Third practice takes place at midday on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).
Follow all the build-up to qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix with times and standings throughout the day.
‘I believe until the very end’: Charles Leclerc refuses to give up on F1 world title despite mistake in France
Charles Leclerc will believe he can win the world championship “until the very end” – and has vowed not to dwell on the mistakes which leave his title ambitions hanging by a thread.
The Monegasque heads into Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix 63 points behind Max Verstappen after he crashed out while leading last weekend’s race in France.
Verstappen benefitted from Leclerc’s high-profile mistake to move the equivalent of two-and-a-half victories clear of his Ferrari rival with 10 rounds remaining. But the 24-year-old has not given up hope of claiming his first title.
“I will believe in it until the very end,” said Leclerc. “There is nothing that will help me dwelling on the past and that mistake. I made that mistake, and it cost me a lot of points. I am aware of that, but I need to move on, focus 100 per cent, and try to win this race.
“If we win all the races and Max finishes second we can still win the title. I am relying on myself doing that which is a challenging task. Of course, it is a very optimistic goal but I don’t want to look into it any more negatively than that.”
A furious Leclerc locked himself away at his Monaco apartment in the 48 hours after his crash. Leclerc’s mother, Pascale, and his brothers, Arthur and Lorenzo, visited him on Monday evening. Friends stopped by the following night.
‘I believe until the very end’: Leclerc refuses to give up on F1 world title
The Ferrari driver trails championship leader Max Verstappen by 63 points after his DNF at the French Grand Prix
‘How far off are we?’: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes toil in Hungarian Grand Prix practice
Lewis Hamilton finished a distant 11th on a troubling day for Mercedes at the Hungarian Grand Prix. As Charles Leclerc attempted to put his race-ending crash five days ago in France behind him by racing to the top of the timesheets, Hamilton finished 1.1 seconds adrift of the Ferrari driver.
On an encouraging afternoon for McLaren, Britain’s Lando Norris took second with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third and world champion Max Verstappen fourth. Mercedes secured their best result of a painful season at last weekend’s French Grand Prix, with Hamilton second and team-mate George Russell third.
But the silver cars were off the pace again at a scorching hot Hungaroring – the venue of Formula One’s final race before the summer break – with both drivers complaining.
“How far off are we?” asked Hamilton, after completing his opening lap on the medium rubber. “So, currently, P8, 1.9 sec to Leclerc in P1,” replied his race engineer, Peter Bonnington.
“1.9 to the same tyre?” was Hamilton’s disbelieving response. Later, Hamilton called his machine “unstable” after he ran off the asphalt at Turn 4. Hamilton has won a record eight times at the Hungaroring, but the British driver is facing an improbable task of adding to that tally considering Mercedes’ problems at the venue.
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes toil in Hungarian Grand Prix practice
Hamilton and teammate George Russell were off the pace again at a scorching hot Hungaroring
