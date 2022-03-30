F1 news LIVE: Red Bull-Ferrari rivalry lacks ‘animosity’ of Mercedes fight, says Christian Horner
Follow all the latest news, rumours and updates from the world of Formula One
Red Bull’s relationship with Ferrari does not carry the same “animosity” as their rivalry with Mercedes, Christian Horner has said, as he reflected on a thrilling opening two races to the F1 season. Ferrari dominated the opener in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc scooped victory and Red Bull struggled with reliability as both cars failed to finish. But the Red Bull’s hit back at the weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where Sergio Perez won pole and Max Verstappen won the race itself.
Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, says racing Ferrari is “slightly different” but insists Mercedes, and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, will be back soon. “I’ve got no doubt about that,” he told Sky Sports. “When Mercedes get their problems sorted they’re going to be in there so that’s potentially six drivers who are going to be in contention every weekend. For the fans that’s going to be fantastic.”
Meanwhile former world champion Jenson Button has warned fellow Briton Lando Norris he may regret signing a long-term contract with McLaren.
Follow all the reaction to the events in Saudi Arabia plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Norris may ‘regret’ long-term McLaren deal
Norris, 22, has committed his future to McLaren after signing a deal which runs until the end of 2025.
McLaren were expected to hit the ground running this season as new regulations came into force, but instead they have struggled in the opening two races, with Norris picking up six points and his teammate Daniel Ricciardo yet to score.
“For Lando, it was surprising that he signed such a long contract at the start of his career,” Button told Sky Sports F1. “We all want to be team players but you never know where the team is going to be in three years.
“And also, this is going to be a big hit. Five years to go and he is going to be like, ‘Oh, okay’. But all he can do is go back to the team, tell them what the issues are and try and resolve them.”
Perez ‘desperately unlucky’ to miss out on race win
Perez had taken pole position in Saudi Arabia with a strong qualifying performance, and the Mexican had appeared well placed to finish with at least a podium after holding his lead early on, but suffered a moment of misfortune, pitting as scheduled just a single lap before the introduction of the safety car.
Horner described the timing as “desperately unlucky” for a driver who has not finished in the top two at a Grand Prix since claiming his second career F1 victory in Azerbaijan last year.
“[It was] desperately disappointing for [Perez’s nickname] Checo, because, what an incredible lap to get that pole.
“He converted that into the lead, was controlling the race beautifully, we pitted on the lap that was discussed pre-race and then bang: a Safety Car. Sometimes they work for you, sometimes against, and it was unlucky.
“Checo had good pace at the beginning of the stint, was just starting to get tyre deg, we could see Charles [Leclerc, P2] getting within the undercut… then the Safety Car gives the others a free stop – desperately unlucky for Checo.”
Max Verstappen win ‘strategic’ but Sergio Perez ‘unlucky’, says Christian Horner
Perez started on pole in Saudi Arabia but missed out on a podium finish after pitting just before a safety car
Verstappen pulled off ‘strategic’ win in Saudi Arabia
Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen produced a “strategic race” to claim his first victory as reigning Formula 1 world champion at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
After both Red Bull drivers had failed to finish the season-opening race in Bahrain, Verstappen got back on track with a strong victory, pipping Charles Leclerc to the win in Jeddah.
The 24-year-old won his first Drivers’ Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December and will again be among the leading contenders as he seeks to contend his crown.
Both the Dutchman and Sergio Perez had suffered engine issues in the first week of the season, and Horner was pleased that Red Bull were able to get back on track and score their first points of the 2022.
“Yes, it was great to rebound after the issues we had and what a great race,” the Red Bull team principal said.
“It was a very strategic race for Max, not taking too much out of the tyres to make sure he had enough to attack at the end, and some great racing between him and Charles; thankfully he had enough to hang on at the end.”
Ferrari rivalry lacks ‘animosity’ of Mercedes fight, says Christian Horner
F1 latest news
Follow all the latest news, rumours and updates from the world of Formula One.
