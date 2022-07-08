F1 qualifying LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix build-up as Max Verstappen targets Friday pole position
Follow all the build-up ahead of first practice and Friday qualifying at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history this weekend in Austria.
Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.
Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.
Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.
Follow all the the build-up ahead of qualifying at 4pm (BST):
Lewis Hamilton ‘truly believes’ Mercedes can win a race this season ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton says he “truly believes” he can win a race this season as he looks to maintain an imperious record of having won a Grand Prix in every season he has competed in Formula 1.
Since his debut in 2007, Hamilton has won a race in each of the past 15 seasons but has not finished above third in the first 10 races of the 2022 season.
With constructors champions Mercedes struggling to unleash the potential from their W13 car, the Silver Arrows are currently third in the Constructors’ Championship.
Yet after finishing on the podium in both Montreal and Silverstone, Hamilton insists that he can win a Grand Prix this year as Formula 1 heads to Austria for the second sprint weekend of the season.
“Yes, there was a long way back, earlier this year – I definitely wasn’t sure we would ever get a win in this car,” Hamilton said. “Obviously that’s not the way we like to think, but there was a feeling that ‘Jesus, there’s a long, long way we have to catch everyone’, knowing the progress that everyone makes.”
More here:
Red Bull to stand by Juri Vips despite ending contract over racist slur
Juri Vips, whose contract as test and reserve driver was cancelled by Red Bull, remains a part of the team’s junior programme.
Ahead of last week’s British Grand Prix, Red Bull terminated the 21-year-old Estonian’s Formula One deal following an investigation into a racist slur he used during a live gaming stream.
But it is understood Vips, who apologised “unreservedly” for using “entirely unacceptable language”, has not been stood down from Red Bull’s junior pool of drivers.
Speaking to the Press Association, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “We have cancelled our agreement with him (Vips) and that will undoubtedly give him time for reflection.
“Everybody at some point deserves a second chance, if they can show that they have really learnt from their mistakes.
Lewis Hamilton is disappointed that the F1 diversity charter remains unsigned
Lewis Hamilton says he is disappointed that teams are yet to sign a charter designed to improve inclusion and diversity in Formula 1.
Mercedes star Hamilton has formed his own foundation, Mission 44, aimed at increasing access to education and opportunities for under-represented communities and has pushed for the sport to improve its battle against inequality.
Yet speaking before the British Grand Prix, Hamilton - the only black driver on the grid - revealed he wanted to see actions rather than words in response to instances of racism and discrimination.
It followed Hamilton being on the receiving end of racial language from three-time world champion Nelson Piquet in an interview which resurfaced last week.
“Not to sound like a broken record, but I think accountability is important,” Hamilton said in a press conference. “And it’s not just with F1, also with your companies. It’s really making sure we take a stand and we’re giving these people that platform.”
More below:
Max Verstappen insists his team radio outbursts do not impact his performance
Max Verstappen insists his team radio outbursts do not impact his performance after Red Bull confirmed they have hired a psychologist to help Yuki Tsunoda.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed this week that AlphaTauri driver Tsunoda will receive help to control his “rants in the corners” on team radio with the Japanese driver having vented his frustrations explicitly so far this season.
Speaking before this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Championship leader Verstappen - who often relays his frustrations on his team radio to race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase - confirmed he has not got plans to use the psychologist and downplayed his own radio outbursts, instead saying “if the day comes that I’m not going to be upset... then I’m not interested in the sport anymore.”
“No I didn’t work with anyone - over the years, you look back at what you can do better,” Verstappen said. “I sometimes get a bit upset on the radio. I don’t think it influences my performance.”
More below:
What time is the Austrian Grand Prix and how can I watch?
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 8 July
- Free Practice 1: 12:30pm
- Qualifying: 4pm
Saturda 9 July
- Free Practice 2: 11:30am
- Sprint race: 3:30pm
Sunday 10 July
- Race: 2pm
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of first practice and qualifying today at the Austrian Grand Prix, in what is the second sprint weekend of the Formula One season!
Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone last week, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.
Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.
Here are today’s timings!
(All times BST)
- Free Practice 1: 12:30pm
- Qualifying: 4pm
