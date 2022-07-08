(AFP via Getty Images)

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history this weekend in Austria.

Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.

Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.

Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.

Follow all the the build-up ahead of qualifying at 4pm (BST):