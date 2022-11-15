F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen under fire ahead of return to Abu Dhabi this weekend

✕ Close Hamilton Hopeful Of Mercedes ‘Fight Back’ Next Season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders during the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who secured his second world title last month in Japan, was running in sixth place having overtaken a struggling Perez in the closing stages of an entertaining race at Interlagos.

However, with Fernando Alonso in fifth too far out in front, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Perez by - with the Mexican in a fight with Charles Leclerc to secure second in the World Championship.

Yet the Dutchman refused, saying over team radio he “has his reasons” for now obeying the pit wall instruction. And after a fiery team meeting in the paddock afterwards, Horner did not elaborate on Verstappen’s reasoning, insisting that the discussions will remain “behind closed doors.”

“We discuss these things internally,” Horner told Sky. “The drivers have spoken about it, they’re very clear. For us, Checo is now tied on points with Charles. Ferrari didn’t swap their cars round. I’m not going to go into what we discuss behind closed doors.”