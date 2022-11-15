F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen under fire ahead of return to Abu Dhabi this weekend
Follow all the reaction from Sunday’s dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders during the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who secured his second world title last month in Japan, was running in sixth place having overtaken a struggling Perez in the closing stages of an entertaining race at Interlagos.
However, with Fernando Alonso in fifth too far out in front, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Perez by - with the Mexican in a fight with Charles Leclerc to secure second in the World Championship.
Yet the Dutchman refused, saying over team radio he “has his reasons” for now obeying the pit wall instruction. And after a fiery team meeting in the paddock afterwards, Horner did not elaborate on Verstappen’s reasoning, insisting that the discussions will remain “behind closed doors.”
“We discuss these things internally,” Horner told Sky. “The drivers have spoken about it, they’re very clear. For us, Checo is now tied on points with Charles. Ferrari didn’t swap their cars round. I’m not going to go into what we discuss behind closed doors.”
Follow F1 news and updates ahead of the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi
F1 news: ‘You know how it is with Max’: Lewis Hamilton reacts after collision with Verstappen in Brazil
Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car restart on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.
Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.
The double world champion - who disobeyed team orders late on and opted not to let Sergio Perez overtake him was deemed at fault for the collision by the stewards and hit with a five-second penalty.
After the race, Hamilton, who was involved in a number of altercations with Verstappen during last season’s toxic title battle, said: “What can I say? You know how it is with Max.”
Verstappen responded: “I was not upset by the penalty, but if you ask me would I do it again? Absolutely.
“I went round the outside in turn one, and I just felt it as soon as I was going next to him that he had no intention to leave me space, and I was like, ‘Okay if you are not going to leave me space then we will just collide’. I thought after last year, we could forget about it and finally race.
F1 news: OPINION - Why Max Verstappen’s self-absorption will come back to haunt him
Another week in Formula 1, another week where the spotlight is on this year’s double world champions for all the wrong reasons. After the cost-cap saga and Sky Sports boycott that has overshadowed Red Bull’s imperious march to Drivers and Constructors glory in the past month, Christian Horner’s team have now completed an unwanted hat-trick. That spotlight shows no sign of dimming.
Max Verstappen’s refusal to obey team orders in the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, ignoring an instruction from his trusted race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to make way for Sergio Perez, is as selfish as it is ill-considered. Unpicking the Dutchman’s indiscretion is multi-faceted but, ultimately, none of them come up in favour of a driver who is doing his reputation no favours despite a year of record-breaking achievement.
First, let’s analyse Verstappen’s potential reasoning, a point of contention he refused to reveal when speaking to the media afterwards. Over team radio, he bluntly stated he “has his reasons” for not allowing Perez – fighting for second in the World Championship against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – to take sixth place. More to the point, Red Bull are fighting to secure their first-ever one-two finish in the standings.
Quite inevitably, the discussion quickly turned to why: what was Verstappen’s motive to hold position and secure an extra two points? No race win, or podium, was in the pipeline this time, with George Russell dominant in leading home a Mercedes one-two.
One possible answer is lingering distaste in the Verstappen camp surrounding Perez’s victory in Monaco in May. That’s right, more than five months ago.
The Mexican claimed victory at the tightest circuit on the F1 calendar, but only after crashing his car in qualifying. A shunt that resulted in a red flag and Perez starting in third, a spot ahead of Verstappen. A foul-up at Ferrari a day later with their strategy saw Perez claim his third victory in F1; Verstappen came home third.
Yet reports have emerged since that Perez has admitted to Horner and Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko that he deliberately crashed his car, with telemetry supposedly to match that claim.
Whether this is the primary reason Verstappen acted in such a manner in Sao Paulo is actually irrelevant. Because either it was out of spite for an incident that did not cost him on his charge to the world title, or it was an indication that there are no team orders at Red Bull.
Why Max Verstappen’s self-absorption will come back to haunt him
The world champion’s act of defiance in Brazil makes a mockery of Red Bull team orders and team-mate Sergio Perez – and could impact his 2023 title pursuit
F1 news: Christian Horner refuses to divulge why Max Verstappen ignored team orders in Brazil
