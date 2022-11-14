✕ Close Hamilton Hopeful Of Mercedes ‘Fight Back’ Next Season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with Leclerc, instead of in front.

When asked by Lambiase why he didn’t let his team-mate through, Verstappen bluntly said over team radio: “I told you already last time. You guys don’t ask that again to me. OK, are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Perez, who memorably defended superbly against Lewis Hamilton to help Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last year, blasted the Dutchman over his team radio channel. “Thank you for that guys, thank you,” he said. “He [Verstappen] shows who he really is.”