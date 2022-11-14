F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen explains why he refused to allow Sergio Perez through at Brazilian GP
Follow all the reaction to the Brazilian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen disobeyed Red Bull team orders
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with Leclerc, instead of in front.
When asked by Lambiase why he didn’t let his team-mate through, Verstappen bluntly said over team radio: “I told you already last time. You guys don’t ask that again to me. OK, are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”
Perez, who memorably defended superbly against Lewis Hamilton to help Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last year, blasted the Dutchman over his team radio channel. “Thank you for that guys, thank you,” he said. “He [Verstappen] shows who he really is.”
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career. Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.
Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence in Sao Paulo, Verstappen re-opened old wounds with his rival when he thudded into the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes. Verstappen was penalised by the stewards, who found him “predominantly at fault” for the accident.
And, when asked if he felt singled out by the Red Bull driver, 37-year-old Hamilton, who has won more races than any driver in the sport’s history, replied: “It is natural when you have the success and the numbers on your chest, that you become a bit of a target.
“But that’s okay. It’s nothing that I have not dealt with before.”
F1 news - RACE REPORT: George Russell secured his first victory in F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix
George Russell claimed the first win of his Formula One career as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Pole-sitter Russell delivered an electric start at Interlagos before expertly surviving a late safety car as Mercedes finally got off the mark at the penultimate round of the season.
The 24-year-old follows in the footsteps of Hamilton, Jenson Button and David Coulthard to become only the fourth British winner of a Grand Prix this century. Russell’s supreme performance, 24 hours after he triumphed in Saturday’s sprint race, followed another altercation between Hamilton and Verstappen.
Hamilton recovered from the collision to take second - unable to challenge Russell in an 11-lap dash to the flag - while Verstappen, forced to stop for repairs, and then hit with a five-second penalty by the stewards, finished sixth. Carlos Sainz took third for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Russell and Hamilton shared the front row at Interlagos, but it was the younger Briton who delivered the better getaway.
Behind Russell, Hamilton fended off Verstappen, but just nine corners into Sunday’s race the safety car was deployed. Daniel Ricciardo, in possibly the last but one outing of his F1 life, bumped Kevin Magnussen under braking.
The Dane, who sprung the surprise of the season here when he put his Haas on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race, was sent spinning out of control, and then into Ricciardo as the Australian tried to navigate away from the accident he caused. Both men were out of the race.
