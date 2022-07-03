✕ Close Bernie Eccleston 'surprised' Hamilton hasn't 'brushed aside' Nelson Piquet's racist comment

Carlos Sainz edged out Max Verstappen to claim the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s British Grand Prix.

In the rain at Silverstone on Saturday, Ferrari’s Sainz excelled to see off world champion Verstappen by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third in the other scarlet car.

Sergio Perez qualified fourth, with Lewis Hamilton a full second back in fifth - one spot ahead of compatriot Lando Norris who took sixth for McLaren. Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes George Russell finished eighth.

“Thanks everyone for staying out there in this rain,” said Sainz. “Spaniards struggle with the rain, but you guys are used to it. I put together a lap, I did not think it was something special, but it was pole position and that came as a bit of a surprise. The pace has been there all weekend, but if I base myself on my practice pace, we should be in a good position to hold on to first.

Follow all the build-up ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone: