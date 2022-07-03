F1 race LIVE: British Grand Prix build up with Carlos Sainz on pole and Lewis Hamilton targeting ninth victory
Follow all the build-up ahead of the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz on pole position for the first time in his F1 career
Carlos Sainz edged out Max Verstappen to claim the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s British Grand Prix.
In the rain at Silverstone on Saturday, Ferrari’s Sainz excelled to see off world champion Verstappen by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third in the other scarlet car.
Sergio Perez qualified fourth, with Lewis Hamilton a full second back in fifth - one spot ahead of compatriot Lando Norris who took sixth for McLaren. Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes George Russell finished eighth.
“Thanks everyone for staying out there in this rain,” said Sainz. “Spaniards struggle with the rain, but you guys are used to it. I put together a lap, I did not think it was something special, but it was pole position and that came as a bit of a surprise. The pace has been there all weekend, but if I base myself on my practice pace, we should be in a good position to hold on to first.
Follow all the build-up ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone:
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this afternoon!
Carlos Sainz is on pole for round 10 of the 2022 season, with Championship leader Max Verstappen starting alongside him on the front row.
The race is scheduled to start at 3pm (BST) - stay here for all the build-up!
Verstappen’s reaction:
He said out on track: “Q3 can always be a bit of a lottery. We have a good race car in the dry and in the wet.
“It’s not only about the first lap and also about the tyre management but yeah looking forward to tomorrow.”
As for Hamilton...
The last time Lewis Hamilton wasn’t on the front row at Silverstone was when he was on row three after a wet qualifying in 2014 in the year he won his second World Championship - but he won the race.
Clutching at straws a little? Perhaps... after a promising first few sessions for Mercedes, Hamilton 5th and Russell 8th is not the outcome Toto Wolff would’ve been looking for.
Sainz on his pole position:
“A pole in the wet always feels good, it’s true I’ve always been competitive in wet conditions but so are the drivers next to me...
“Today was a good example of how tight it was between us, every lap is a fight, the balance in the wet was good, it’s all about the tyres honestly and if I can make the tyres work.”
Verstappen on being booed by the crowd:
“It was disappointing I don’t know why they did that. But maybe some of them don’t like me but that’s fine, they all have their own opinions. I don’t care...”
Sainz in his post-qualifying press conference:
“Honestly I had no idea where I was going to be. It didn’t feel amazing, I made a few mistakes, but I had a lap on the board but with no battery in the last couple of straights I was convinced it wasn’t going to be enough, but that’s why I was surprised! In these conditions it’s about putting a lap on the board and not about the optimal or best lap of your life.”
Charles Leclerc post-Q3: “I’m happy for Carlos, he did a great job today. I didn’t deserve to be on pole but P3 is a good position to be for the race. The pace is there so everything should go well and obviously time management will be a thing too.”
Verstappen is notably getting booed by the home crowd, as he is interviewed following his second spot: “Q3 can always be a bit of a lottery. We have a good race car in the dry and in the wet. It’s not only about the first lap and also about the tyre management but yeah looking forward to tomorrow.”
Sainz on his first pole - in his 150th race: “It was a good lap but I was struggling a lot in the standing water. Also it was tough in the intermediates but I did a lap which I thought was nothing special but just get it on the board and pole position!
“The pace has been there all weekend apart from FP3 which we’ve corrected from qualifying. We should be in a good position to hold on to it. I will try my best of course!”
