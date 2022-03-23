The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Arcade1Up’s digital board game table comes with 70 free titles and is available to pre-order now
Monopoly, Scrabble, Connect 4 and more are on the list
If you’re a fan of board games but struggle to find the space in your home to expand your collection, then Arcade1Up might have the solution for you.
The brand is known for its extensive collection of miniature cabinets of classic arcade games such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Centipede and more.
Now its new project, the infinity gaming table, is arriving in the UK and will come with a suite of digital board games from Hasbro, including the Game of Life, Candy Land and Trivial Pursuit.
A Kickstarter project for the interactive board game table was launched in October 2020 and received over $1M in pledges before it officially launched in the United States a year later.
To find out how to pre-order, when the table will be released in the UK and what games will be featured, keep reading the rest of the article below.
Arcade1Up infinity game table: £899.99, Game.co.uk
Arcade1Up’s infinity gaming table includes a 32in touchscreen with dynamic zoom viewings to help players tailor their board game perspective. There is also tactile feedback built into the table which should help add an extra layer of immersion.
The table is also impact- and water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about spilling your drinks.
It also boasts internet connectivity to download more games onto the table using the built-in app store. It also means that players can take their games online and play board games with up to six players around the world.
The table legs are detachable, which means it can be put away for easy storage or laid on top of an existing surface. A connected power supply is required to use the table’s features.
Pre-orders for the infinity gaming table are available now with a release window of June 2022.
Which games are included in Arcade1Up’s infinity gaming table?
The table will launch in the UK with 70 free games from Hasbro, including the following titles:
- Draughts
- The Game of Life
- Monopoly
- Super Wordsearch
- Colour Create
- Guess Who?
- Puzzle Play
- Tablecloths
- Connect 4
- Memory Matching Game
- Scrabble
- Dots and Boxes
- Mini Fini Foosball
- 4 Pics 1 Word
- Battleship
- Chutes and Ladders
- Doodle Monster Mini Golf
- Backgammon
- Candy Land
- Clue
- Chess
- Dizzy Tanks
- Fling Hockey
- Chicken Wrangle
- Hungry Hungry Hippos
- Mahjong Deluxe
- Man Cala
- Mens Morris
- Operation
- Othello
- Pirate Battle
- Raceway Grandprix
- Solitaire
- Sorry
- Space Tennis
- Spider Solitaire
- Sudoku
- Swish
- Halloween
- Tic Tac Toe
- Tripeaks Solitaire
- Trivial Pursuit
- Trouble Game
- Whack a Mole
- What's the word
- Yahtzee
- Yokozuna All Star
