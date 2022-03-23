If you’re a fan of board games but struggle to find the space in your home to expand your collection, then Arcade1Up might have the solution for you.

The brand is known for its extensive collection of miniature cabinets of classic arcade games such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Centipede and more.

Now its new project, the infinity gaming table, is arriving in the UK and will come with a suite of digital board games from Hasbro, including the Game of Life, Candy Land and Trivial Pursuit.

A Kickstarter project for the interactive board game table was launched in October 2020 and received over $1M in pledges before it officially launched in the United States a year later.

To find out how to pre-order, when the table will be released in the UK and what games will be featured, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Arcade1Up infinity game table: £899.99, Game.co.uk

(Arcade1Up)

Arcade1Up’s infinity gaming table includes a 32in touchscreen with dynamic zoom viewings to help players tailor their board game perspective. There is also tactile feedback built into the table which should help add an extra layer of immersion.

The table is also impact- and water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about spilling your drinks.

It also boasts internet connectivity to download more games onto the table using the built-in app store. It also means that players can take their games online and play board games with up to six players around the world.

The table legs are detachable, which means it can be put away for easy storage or laid on top of an existing surface. A connected power supply is required to use the table’s features.

Pre-orders for the infinity gaming table are available now with a release window of June 2022.

Which games are included in Arcade1Up’s infinity gaming table?

The table will launch in the UK with 70 free games from Hasbro, including the following titles:

Draughts

The Game of Life

Monopoly

Super Wordsearch

Colour Create

Guess Who?

Puzzle Play

Tablecloths

Connect 4

Memory Matching Game

Scrabble

Dots and Boxes

Mini Fini Foosball

4 Pics 1 Word

Battleship

Chutes and Ladders

Doodle Monster Mini Golf

Backgammon

Candy Land

Clue

Chess

Dizzy Tanks

Fling Hockey

Chicken Wrangle

Hungry Hungry Hippos

Mahjong Deluxe

Man Cala

Mens Morris

Operation

Othello

Pirate Battle

Raceway Grandprix

Solitaire

Sorry

Space Tennis

Spider Solitaire

Sudoku

Swish

Halloween

Tic Tac Toe

Tripeaks Solitaire

Trivial Pursuit

Trouble Game

Whack a Mole

What's the word

Yahtzee

Yokozuna All Star

