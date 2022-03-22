Lego is celebrating Mother’s Day with a free floral gift – claim yours now

While flowers, chocolates, wine, M&S hampers or Pandora charms are all well and good, you may be on a last-minute hunt for a more unusual gift this Mother’s Day. Allow us to push you in the direction of Lego.

This year, the Danish brick company is marking the occasion – that falls on 27 March – by offering a free floral gift with purchases over £40.

Made up of just 57 pieces, the complementary set is an easy build and includes an orange flower, flower bed and pink butterfly.

A staple of Mother’s Day, you can’t go wrong with flowers – so why not celebrate this year with a brick-built bouquet.

Here, we’ve got all the details you need on how to claim the free set, as well as our tried and tested recommendations on what to buy from the Lego shop this Mother’s Day.

Read more:

Lego garden flower and butterfly: Free with Lego purchases more than £40, Lego.com

(Lego)

A floral gift that lasts much longer than the real deal, Lego’s Mother’s Day set includes an orange flower on a green flower bed, as well as a pink butterfly.

At 57 pieces, it’s ideal for engaging little ones and would make for a lovely activity between parents and children on Mother’s Day.

The set is available as a gift while stocks last until 24 March, with purchases more than £40.

Claim now

Stuck on what to spend your £40 (or more) on? Our round-up of the best Lego sets for adults has plenty of inspiration.

(Lego)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best sets for adults, Lego brick-bouquet (£44.99, Lego.com) impressed our reviewer. The set from Lego’s botanical collection is aimed to encourage creativity and ease stress, with our tester saying: “The shapes and colours of the petals are beautifully realistic and look great arranged in a vase or jar at home – we had several compliments from visitors on ours.”

(Lego)

Launching just in time to spice up your Mother’s Day, Lego has transformed the nation’s favourite girl band into Brickheadz form. Marking the band’s 25th anniversary, our reviewer said that “each piece is instantly recognisable with Geri in her famous Union Jack dress, Mel B in leopard print, Melanie C in a tracksuit and Victoria in her trademark LBD” in the Spice Girls tribute set (£44.99, Lego.com).

(Lego)

And if your budget stretches, Lego’s the ideas globe (£174.99, Lego.com) is as impressive as it gets. Taking the crown in our round-up, our reviewer said: “It’s not always easy to find a Lego model that no one in the family will object to being on display, but this globe could have pride of place in any home.” They added that “standing over 40cm high, it looks fantastic and spins just as smoothly as you’d hope.”

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Lego and other toys and games, try the links below:

For more inspiration, we’ve tested all the best Lego sets for adults in our round-up