Betway Casino Welcome Bonus: 100% Matched Deposit up to £50

Betway, one of the best-known operators in the gambling industry, are running a welcome offer for new customers signing up to their online casino.

The Betway Casino sign up offer provides new users with a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus of up to £50 on their first deposit of £10 or more.

This Betway Casino online offer is a simple, easy-to-access promo with wagering requirements of 50x and multiple stake limits, as well as a list of restricted titles to use free spins on (more on that below).

With many casino gamers likely interested in this Betway offer, we have produced a guide to this casino bonus, including how to access it, key terms and conditions and a brief Betway Casino review detailing why a new user may choose to sign up to the site.

What You Get with the Betway Casino Welcome Offer

The Betway Casino welcome bonus provides a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus of up to £50 on your first deposit.

Users need to sign up and make a minimum deposit of £10 (using debit card only, with several card types excluded). There is no Betway casino promo code needed.

The bonus is added automatically with first deposit if opted in during registration, though the offer must be claimed within seven days of account registration if not.

The offer has wagering requirements of 50x the bonus amount, with cash balance withdrawable at any time; however, withdrawing before completing wagering forfeits the bonus.

There are stake limits of £7.50 maximum stake per spin on slots, and a £1 limit on a list of restricted titles (including Beautiful Bones, Cool Buck – 5 Reel, Magic of Sahara, Zombie Hoard, Castle Builder and Stardust).

Overall, there is a wide portfolio of eligible slot games – including Mega Moolah Isis, Avalon, Thunderstruck, Break da Bank Again – though certain classic and table games are excluded.

The game weighting for wagering is as follows: slots & parlor games are a 100 per cent contribution; roulette, poker, blackjack (except classic), Casino War and Dream Catcher are an 8 per cent contribution; and classic blackjack, All Aces/Jacks or Better Video Poker, baccarat, Craps, Red Dog and Sic Bo make a zero per cent contribution.

How To Claim The Betway Casino Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Betway casino welcome bonus:

Step 1: Register a new Betway Casino account (open to UK residents only, aged 18+) via this page.

Step 2: Opt in to the Casino Welcome Bonus during registration and tick the acceptance box.

Step 3: Make a qualifying deposit of at least £10 via debit card (specific cards excluded).

Step 4: Receive a 100 per cent bonus (up to £50) automatically on your first deposit.

Step 5: Play eligible games, following stake limits and contribution rules.

Step 6: Complete 50x wagering on the bonus before withdrawals of bonus funds or winnings can be made.

Betway Casino Welcome Offer Terms: What to Know

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the Betway welcome offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

UK customers, new accounts only, one bonus per household/person/device.

Debit card only; Revolut, Transferwise, and numerous other card issuers are excluded. No other payment methods qualify.

Activation window: Offer valid for 7 days after account registration; first deposit must be made within this period.

There are wagering requirements of 50x the bonus (e.g. £20 bonus = £1,000 wagering).

Stake limits are £7.50 maximum bet on slots with bonus funds and a £1 maximum bet on specific restricted games.

Game contributions: slots and parlor games contribute 100 per cent; most table games 8 per cent; certain titles contribute zero per cent and are excluded.

Excluded games: Classic Blackjack, All Aces, Jacks or Better, all Baccarat, Craps, Red Dog, Sic Bo, and others.

Bonus cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions; Betway reserves the right to amend or withdraw the offer.

Only one welcome bonus is permitted across Betway-operated brands (e.g., Hippodrome, Spin Casino). Multiple accounts will result in loss of bonus and winnings.

Abuse, duplicate accounts, or attempts to claim more than once across brands will result in cancellation and recovery of funds.

Offer cannot be transferred between players or accounts.

Why Choose Betway Casino?

Betway remains one of the most reputable operators in the industry, with a strong UK presence and multiple licensed brands. Of course, it is also fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC.

The Betway Casino sign up bonus is a simple matched deposit offer of up to £50, and it is an accessible offer that is easy to claim, with simple terms and clear wagering requirements despite the game restrictions.

In addition to the Betway Casino welcome bonus, the company run several Betway Casino bonus offers for existing customers, while users will find a large variety of slots and table games, with transparent contribution rules.

Finally, any user will likely find the Betway desktop site and online casino app to have a solid user interface that enables a user-friendly experience, including easily accessible responsible gambling tools and customer support options.

Furthermore, the Betway sportsbook is one of the best in the UK for those who also like a bet.

New customers also have the option of the Betway welcome offer for betting, but be mindful that you can’t claim both the casino promo and the sportsbook promo - new customers only have a choice of one or the other.

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using casino sites, betting sites, betting apps, slot sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.