How to Play Online Slots | Complete UK Guide

Playing online slots is one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the UK.

Punters can try their hand at hundreds of different, simple to use games at the touch of a button, with online casinos offering traditional slots and new slot games.

While they’re exceptionally popular, slot games might seem like a difficult thing to get a grasp of at first glance.

But, we’re here to help potential new customers understand slot games, with our detailed guide to steer readers through the basics of how to play online slots, covering the rules, slot features and tips for all players.

Understanding slot machines: The basics

Online slots are the online version of classic slot machines that you see in many brick-and-mortar casinos.

Online slots work in the same way as these physical machines, with punters staking cash and spinning the wheel, hoping that the symbols on each reel will match up in order that they ‘win’.

Slots work through the power of random number generators. These generate thousands of numbers per second, each of which is associated with a combination of symbols.

Whether you win or not depends on whether the number generated when you activate the machine matches with a payline.

Key components of slot machines include reels, rows, paylines and symbols, and we have provided a brief explanation of each term below:

Reels: These are the vertical rows that you see, and they spin when you activate the machine. They contain a pre-determined number of symbols, and your aim is to match these symbols across each row.

Rows: The row is the horizontal line, across which you need to match symbols in order to win.

Paylines: Paylines are the lines on a slot machine that determine whether or not you win. These lines show the order of symbols that trigger a win, and the lines themselves can be vertical, diagonal, zig-zagged or horizontal. Each game or machine will have a set of pre-determined paylines,.

Paytable: The paytable displays all of the possible winning sequences for that game. It also shows other information you may need, such as paylines.

Symbols: Symbols are the images displayed on each reel. Standard symbols are the ones you need to match in a line in order to win; these are displayed as trivial items, such as fruit or based on a particular theme.

A ‘wild’ symbol is a symbol that acts differently to others, or it could stand for another symbol across the payline.

‘Bonus’ symbols trigger a special prize or bonus game, while scatter symbols are special symbols that trigger a win whether they are lined up or ‘scattered’ across the board.

How to play online slots: Step-by-step guide

Below, we’ve provided an online slot machines guide, setting out the step-by-step process for how to play online slots, from choosing a game to spinning the reels.

Select a trusted UK casino: Firstly, you need to choose a trusted UK casino site from our list of recommended sites, both from established operators and new online casinos. Remember to opt for a site that aligns with your personal gambling preferences.

Choose a slot machine: Next, choose a slot game. For beginners, it’s best to choose a straightforward slot game at first – ideally a game with three reels and fewer rows. Experienced users may prefer options that relate to a certain theme based on a film or TV show that are common in the slot genre. Alternatively, there are more complex games that offer higher payouts.

Set a budget: Before you stake anything, remember to set a budget, and do not go over that budget if you lose. Similarly, it can help to set an win amount – in other words, the amount at which you’ll stop playing if you win.

Understand the paytable and game rules: Before you play, take a look at the paytable and make sure you understand it. This will show you the winning combinations that you can expect, as well as the paylines.

Place a bet and spin the reels: Once you’ve done the above, all that’s left to do is to place your chosen stake and spin the wheel!

Slot machine symbols and paylines

Symbols are the part of slot machines that you will engage with the most, so it helps to understand the full range. Before you play any slot game, check the paytable to see which combinations of symbols will trigger a win.

Standard symbols are the classic symbols you may have come across in any casino, gaming outlet or pub. These need to appear in a line to win.

Common examples include fruits like cherries or lemons, as well as diamonds, the number seven, stars and horseshoes.

Wild symbols act in a different way to standard symbols, replacing standard symbols as a substitute for others, increasing your chance of a win. They often come with multipliers too – these symbols increase your winnings further by multiplying them.

Scatter symbols don’t need to appear on an active payline to trigger a win. They are able to appear anywhere on the reels and still trigger bonus rounds or a free spin and other similar rewards.

Paylines are the combinations of symbols across a line that will trigger a win. The most common form of payline is a horziontal line across the screen, though paylines can be diagonal, vertical and zig-zagged too.

For variety, players may also choose to play multi-payline and Megaways slots. Multi-payline slots are simply slot games with multiple different payline, while Megaways are a new form of slot game.

Megaways have a different reel mechanic and offers between 243 and 117,649 ways to win on each spin. This options is perhaps better suited to experienced players who have become familiar with how to play online slots.

Slot machine features: Bonus rounds & free spins

There are several popular slot features that add to punters’ overall enjoyment of the game, adding entertainment as well as opportunities for bigger wins. We have explained the main features below.

Free spins: Free spins can be offered in welcome offers as well as bonuses and promotions for existing customers, but they can also appear while you’re playing the game. They simply provide a chance to spin and win without having to wager.

Bonus games: Bonus games are in-game mini-games within the slot game itself. They can be triggered by landing certain symbols or combinations, and offer the chance to increase winnings or land free spins.

Progressive jackpots: Progressive jackpots are jackpots that continue to increase as long as nobody has won them. Once they are won, they revert back to a pre-determined level.

Multipliers: Multipliers can appear throughout your slot game, and they multiply any winnings that they help trigger by a certain factor.

Special wild symbols: Wild symbols act in a similar way to a joker in cards, and they can trigger a win by acting in place of other symbols and ‘matching’ the ones that are across a payline.

Understanding RTP & slot volatility

When evaluating which slot games to play on gambling sites, the two main terms that you will come across are RTP and volatility.

RTP: This stands for ‘Return to Player’, and it indicates what percentage of funds staked on a game will be returned to players over a prolonged period of time.

For example, if a slot game has a RTP of 96 per cent, it doesn’t mean you’ll get £96 back if you wager £100 on it. Rather, it means that the game will return £96 for every £100 wagered by all players.

This percentage is calculated over millions of spins. Picking slots with a higher RTP does marginally increase your chances of winning, though it is by no means an indicator of your potential profit.

Volatility: This refers to the level of risk involved in that slot game, in terms of the size and frequency of pay outs.

Low volatility games provide more frequent, smaller wins, while high volatility games provide higher payouts at less frequent intervals. High volatility games are a riskier approach, though the potential payouts are higher.

Tips for playing online slots (UK)

There are several things to keep in mind when playing online slots, so we have offered some practical tips on how to play casino slots in a responsible manner.

We’ll start with the slot machine basics – the first of which is to set a budget and stick to it.

Make sure you have set a pre-determined amount that you will spend, and don’t spend beyond this to chase any losses.

You must always manage your bankroll wisely, only bet what you had previously decided on and be sure to take your winnings while you are ahead. Fast withdrawal casinos will allow you to remove your funds from your account with speed.

Once you’ve decided on a budget, use demo mode to practice before betting real money. Get to grips with your chosen game before staking any real money.

Remember to also choose slots with a high RTP. The best payout online casinos offer a high RTP rate across a wide selection of their slot games, ensuring that customers on a whole are receiving value for money while playing online.

Once you’ve settled into the game, take advantage of casino bonuses and free spins, ensuring that you maximise potential returns.

How to choose the right slot for you

We’ve mentioned the importance of choosing the right slot for you, but in case you needed it, we’ve also provided some guidance on selecting the best online slot based on certain factors.

Theme: For pure entertainment reasons, make sure you choose a slot with a theme that you like. Themes can range from anything to classic fruit-themed slots to Egyptian themes or themes based on films and TV shows.

RTP and volatility: We’ve noted the importance of RTP and volatility above. Make sure to choose a slot game with a high RTP, and decide on the volatility that works for you (between high volatility games with rarer, high payouts and low volatility games with more frequent, lower payouts).

Bonus features: Take note of any bonus features that your chosen slot game has, especially free spins. Make sure they are easy to understand and easy to use when they do pop up.

Jackpot size: Take any jackpot size into account too, as well as whether the game runs progressive jackpots.

Common mistakes to avoid when playing slots

When starting out with slot games, there are several common mistakes that beginners make. We have detailed them below to help you avoid them.

Believing in “hot” or “cold” machines: Despite popular myths, no slot machine or game is ‘due’ a payout, even if it hasn’t paid out for a while. The use of random number generators means that each payout is completely random.

Overestimating the likelihood of hitting a jackpot: Again, due to the use of a random number generator, there is never an increased or decreased likelihood of a payout. The same odds are available on each spin.

Not reading the terms and conditions of bonuses: Be careful not to miss out on maximising bonuses – or using bonuses altogether – by not reading the terms and conditions of use. This is especially important when signing up for a welcome offer.

Responsible gambling

The most important thing to remember when using is that gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, and slot machines are a particularly easy way to lose track of your spending.

Users must remember to take steps to remain in control of their budget, and never wager more than you can afford.

Make use of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time outs, to remain in control of your spending.

If you need to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several UK-based charities and healthcare providers who offer support and additional information:

How to play online slots: FAQ

How do online slots work?

Online slots work in the same way to physical slot machines. Slots function through the power of random number generators, which generate thousands of numbers per second, each of which is associated with a combination of symbols. Whether you win or not depends on whether the number generated when you activate the machine matches with a payline.

What is a payline in online slots?

A payline is the combinations of symbols across a line that will trigger a win. The most common form of payline is a horziontal line across the screen, though paylines can be diagonal, vertical and zig-zagged too. They can be found as part of the paytable on many slot games.

Can you win real money playing online slots?

Though there is no concrete formula for how to win at online slots, slot games are played with real money stakes and payout with real money. Depending on the games and your luck, punters can win quite a lot of money on slots. Remember that many games offer demo modes in which punters can practice without staking real money.

What is RTP and why is it important?

RTP stands for ‘Return to Player’, and it indicates what percentage of funds staked on a game will be returned to players over a prolonged period of time.

What are wilds and scatters in online slots?

Wild symbols replace standard symbols as a substitute for others, increasing your chance of a win. They often come with multipliers too.

Scatter symbols don’t need to appear on an active payline to trigger a win. They are able to appear anywhere on the reels and still trigger bonus rounds or a free spin and other similar rewards.

