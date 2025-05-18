Ivy Casino is a licensed new UK casino offering a straightforward and transparent welcome bonus which can be unlocked with a minimum first deposit of £20.

Despite only launching in 2024, Ivy Casino ranks among the best online casino sites in the UK, with a great range of games contained within a slick site, and the first deposit Ivy Casino bonus is popular with new customers.

With Ivy Casino, new players can benefit from a 100 per cent deposit match up to £100, with wagering requirements applied only to the deposit amount.

Overall, it’s a simple offer that provides plenty of flexibility to new players.

Below, we’ve provided a guide to the latest Ivy Casino welcome offer, including how to claim it, vital information from the terms and conditions and details on what makes the site itself worth signing up for.

What you get with the Ivy Casino welcome offer

The Ivy Casino welcome bonus offers new players a 100 per cent match on their first deposit, up to a maximum of £100.

To qualify, you’ll need to deposit at least £20. Once claimed, the bonus is subject to a 30x wagering requirement based on the deposit amount.

Only slot games contribute towards meeting the wagering terms, and players have 28 days to complete the requirement.

Once wagering is fulfilled, the casino bonus funds are released as cash and can either be withdrawn or used for further gameplay.

How to claim the offer

Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to claim the Ivy offer:

Step 1: Register for a new account at Ivy Casino via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of £20 or more.

Step 3: The 100 per cent bonus will be applied automatically.

Step 4: Wager the deposit amount 30 times on slot games within 28 days.

Step 5: Once wagering is complete, the bonus funds will be converted to cash.

Important terms to know

Below, we’ve picked out some of the most notable terms and conditions to be mindful of if you’re considering this offer.

However, be sure to read the full T&Cs on the website before opting in to the promotion.

The offer is available to new players aged 18+ only.

There is only one bonus permitted per household or device.

Wagering requirements apply to the deposit amount only.

Only slot games contribute to wagering.

Bonus funds must be claimed within 28 days.

Players can deposit and withdraw funds while the bonus is active without affecting wagering progress.

How the Ivy Casino welcome promo compares to other new casinos

As a new slots site, Ivy Casino has a lot going for it, but there are plenty of other options out there for casino players on the lookout for a new brand.

Below, we’ve picked out alternative sign up offer from other top new casinos.

New Casino Bonus Type Min Deposit Wagering Requirements Bonus Code Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 x20 on bonus (£400 total) N/A Mega Riches £25 bonus + 50 free spins £10 x35 on bonus, none on free spins N/A Neptune Casino £100% up to £200 + 25 free spins £10 x40 on deposit, none on free spins N/A PricedUp Casino 90 free spins £30 x10 on spin winnings bet30get90 Casino Kings 150% up to £150 + 75 free spins £15 x50 on bonus + free spins N/A

Responsible gambling

When using gambling sites, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is not a reliable way to make money, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

As with all regulated slot sites, Ivy Casino offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same tools will be available if you’re using regulated betting sites, poker sites and bingo sites too.

On the Ivy Casino site, details of these tools are available via the safer gambling link at the bottom of each webpage.

On their safer gambling hub you’ll also find advice on how to gamble responsibly, what actions you should take if you have any concerns, and a self-assessment check if you’re not sure about your betting behaviour.

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information, such as:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.