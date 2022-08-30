For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hangar 13 and 2K Games are celebrating the Mafia series’ 20th anniversary by giving away the original title via video game website Steam – but the offer will only be available for a few days.

The news also comes as Hangar 13 has recently confirmed it is working on another game in the series, although it’s unlikely we’ll get to see that title anytime soon.

“I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project,” said general manager Roman Hladík in a recent post shared by Hanger 13. “While it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything more right now, we’re really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories.”

The last game to be released was Mafia: Definitive Edition in 2020, which was itself a remake of the same original game.

Mafia is usually priced at £7.99 on Steam (Steampowered.com), so make the most of this new offer and bag yourself a freebie. To find out how and when to claim your free copy, read the rest of the article below.

‘Mafia’ on PC: Was £7.99, now free, Steampowered.com – available from 1 to 5 September

(2K)

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy for free, Mafia will be available to download at no extra cost from Thursday 1 September at 6pm BST until Monday 5 September at 6pm BST.

If you’re looking for a more recent take on the game from Hangar 13, Mafia: Definitive Edition is currently available for £12.24 (Steampowered.com), saving 65 per cent compared with its usual price of £34.99, until 8 September.

