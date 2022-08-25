Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Sony PlayStation 5 is inching towards its two-year anniversary, and oh boy has it had a rocky start. Plagued with a consistent shortage of stock, issues with incorrect deliveries and cancelled orders, the PS5 has had a difficult time. But just when we thought things were looking up, Sony has delivered another blow.

Today, PlayStation’s CEO Jim Ryan announced the price of the console will be going up in the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, with the US slipping away scot-free.

The price change takes effect immediately, and will see the price of the PS5 disc edition console increased by £30, from £449.99 to £479.99. The PS5 digital edition, without the disc drive, will also be bumped up by £30, taking the console to £389.99.

In a blog post released this morning, Ryan blamed the price increase on the challenging global economic environment. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries,” he wrote. “Based on these challenging economic conditions, [Sony Interactive Entertainment] has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets.”

The news comes just as the stock shortage in the UK is beginning to abate, with the PS5 console being widely available to buy since July. Thankfully, it appears retailers have yet to put up their prices in line with Sony’s recommendations, and you can still buy the console at its old price today.

PS5 stock: Where can you buy the PS5 before it goes up in price?

While it’s a lot easier to buy a PS5 today, the console still comes in and out of stock in the blink of an eye. Below, we’ve listed exactly where you can buy the console at the time of writing, but this is subject to change as stock sells out.

For the most up-to-date stock information, we’d recommend heading over to our PS5 stock tracking liveblog, which we have been running for more than a year now. This is where you can find the latest information about PS5 stock and buying the elusive console.

It’s worth pointing out that the PS5 disc edition console and the PS5 digital edition console are both still incredibly hard to buy on their own (without a bundle). Right now, there are no retailers selling the console on its own, with most listing the PS5 as part of a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West. We’re expecting these bundles to go up by £30 in the near future.

We’re not sure when third-party retailers will be upping their prices, but have reached out to the most popular stores to find out and will update this page with any new information. Until then, here’s where you can buy the console today before it goes up in price.

PS5 disc edition console

ShopTo : From £499.85 – PS5 disc edition console, with Horizon Forbidden West

PS5 disc edition console, with Horizon Forbidden West BT Shop : From £499.99 – PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West

PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West Argos : £499.99 – PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West

PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West Game : £514.98 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and a case

PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and a case Very : £559.98 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller

PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller Studio : £559.99 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West

PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West EE : £582 – PS5 disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller

PS5 disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller Currys : From £599 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller. Other Currys PS5 bundles are also available

PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller. Other Currys PS5 bundles are also available Box : £699.99 – PS5 disc edition console with F1 2022 and a Thrustmaster T150 wheel with a two-pedal set

PS5 disc edition console with F1 2022 and a Thrustmaster T150 wheel with a two-pedal set Base : £717.49 – PS5 disc edition console, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra red dualsense controller and a Western Digital SN850 1TB SSD

PS5 disc edition console, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra red dualsense controller and a Western Digital SN850 1TB SSD Scan: £719.99 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a Sabrent PS5 heatsink and an extra dualsense controller

PS5 digital edition

BT Shop : From £459.99 – PS5 digital edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller. You need to be a BT Broadband customer

PS5 digital edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller. You need to be a BT Broadband customer The Game Collection: £619.95 – PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a dualsense controller charging station, an extra midnight-black controller, a pulse 3D wireless headset and Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle

