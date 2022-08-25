Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

PS5 is about to get more expensive in the UK – here’s where you can buy it before Sony hikes up the price

The console will be increased by £30 in the UK, but some retailers haven’t put the cost up yet

Alex Lee
Thursday 25 August 2022 11:47
<p>Many people are on the hunt for the elusive console</p>

Many people are on the hunt for the elusive console

(The Independent )

The Sony PlayStation 5 is inching towards its two-year anniversary, and oh boy has it had a rocky start. Plagued with a consistent shortage of stockissues with incorrect deliveries and cancelled orders, the PS5 has had a difficult time. But just when we thought things were looking up, Sony has delivered another blow.

Today, PlayStation’s CEO Jim Ryan announced the price of the console will be going up in the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, with the US slipping away scot-free.

The price change takes effect immediately, and will see the price of the PS5 disc edition console increased by £30, from £449.99 to £479.99. The PS5 digital edition, without the disc drive, will also be bumped up by £30, taking the console to £389.99.

In a blog post released this morning, Ryan blamed the price increase on the challenging global economic environment. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries,” he wrote. “Based on these challenging economic conditions, [Sony Interactive Entertainment] has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets.”

Related stories

PS5 stock live: Currys and Game restocks continue as Sony increases console price
The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023, from The Last Of Us Part I to God of War Ragnarok
Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders: When they go live and best deals on Playstation, Xbox, PC and Switch
11 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

The news comes just as the stock shortage in the UK is beginning to abate, with the PS5 console being widely available to buy since July. Thankfully, it appears retailers have yet to put up their prices in line with Sony’s recommendations, and you can still buy the console at its old price today.

PS5 stock: Where can you buy the PS5 before it goes up in price?

While it’s a lot easier to buy a PS5 today, the console still comes in and out of stock in the blink of an eye. Below, we’ve listed exactly where you can buy the console at the time of writing, but this is subject to change as stock sells out.

For the most up-to-date stock information, we’d recommend heading over to our PS5 stock tracking liveblog, which we have been running for more than a year now. This is where you can find the latest information about PS5 stock and buying the elusive console.

It’s worth pointing out that the PS5 disc edition console and the PS5 digital edition console are both still incredibly hard to buy on their own (without a bundle). Right now, there are no retailers selling the console on its own, with most listing the PS5 as part of a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West. We’re expecting these bundles to go up by £30 in the near future.

We’re not sure when third-party retailers will be upping their prices, but have reached out to the most popular stores to find out and will update this page with any new information. Until then, here’s where you can buy the console today before it goes up in price.

PS5 disc edition console

  • ShopTo: From £499.85 – PS5 disc edition console, with Horizon Forbidden West
  • BT Shop: From £499.99 – PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West
  • Argos: £499.99 – PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West
  • Game: £514.98 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and a case
  • Very: £559.98 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
  • Studio: £559.99 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West
  • EE: £582 – PS5 disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
  • Currys: From £599 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller. Other Currys PS5 bundles are also available
  • Box: £699.99 – PS5 disc edition console with F1 2022 and a Thrustmaster T150 wheel with a two-pedal set
  • Base: £717.49 – PS5 disc edition console, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra red dualsense controller and a Western Digital SN850 1TB SSD
  • Scan: £719.99 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a Sabrent PS5 heatsink and an extra dualsense controller

PS5 digital edition

  • BT Shop: From £459.99 – PS5 digital edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller. You need to be a BT Broadband customer
  • The Game Collection: £619.95 – PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a dualsense controller charging station, an extra midnight-black controller, a pulse 3D wireless headset and Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle

Looking for the best tips and tricks for securing a PS5? Head over to our main PS5 stock tracking guide

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
Save £100 on selected package holidays £750 - Unique TUI promo code
ASOS Discount Code
50% off 1000s of items with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in