Playzee, a popular new casino site that launched on the UK market in 2018, is running a welcome offer for new customers that provides a matched deposit up to £300, 100 free spins and 500 rewards points.

This trusted, UKGC-licensed site is offering the Playzee bonus to new customers, with no need to use a Playzee no deposit bonus code.

The Playzee casino bonus is a generous offer that provides an easy sign-up process alongside valuable bonuses that can be used on a variety of casino games, while the ‘Zee’ free spins are available to use on the online slot game Starburst.

For anyone wanting to know more about the offer, we’ve provided a guide to the Playzee bonus below, including how to access it, key terms and conditions and more information on what customers can expect using of the best online casinos.

Playzee Casino Bonus Explained

The Playzee bonus consists of a matched deposit offer, free spins and loyalty points. It is available for new customers only. There is no Playzee Casino no deposit bonus available.

Playzee offers customers a matched deposit of up to £300, as well as 100 free spins to use on Starburst Slot and 500 Zee Points (which are loyalty points used on the casino site).

There are no Playzee coupon codes or other bonus codes needed to access the casino sign up offer.

Customers must place a minimum £20 deposit, and once the deposit is confirmed, customers will immediately receive the matched casino bonus funds and 10 free spins, known as ‘Zee’ spins for its slots site.

The rest of Zee spins are paid out daily over nine days, with 10 free spins per day.

Winnings from free spins are credited as casino bonus funds and are capped at £50. Winnings must be played through 35x before funds can be withdrawn.

The same applies to casino bonus funds, and all bonus funds must be used within 30 days or they will expire.

How to Claim the Playzee Bonus

Below is a step-by-step guide on how new users can claim the Playzee sign up offer:

Step 1: Register for a Playzee Casino account (you must be a new customer) using one of the links in the article.

Step 2: Deposit £20 or more up to £300 using an eligible payment method.

Step 3: Once the deposit is confirmed, customers will received a matched deposit and the first tranche of 10 free spins. 90 free spins will follow over the next nine days.

Step 4: 500 Zee Points are rewarded no matter the size of deposit.

Step 5: Bonus funds must be used within 30 days.

Key Terms and Conditions

In this section, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Casino offer open to new players only — one offer per household/device/IP.

Minimum £20 first deposit.

Casino bonus funds, free spins and rewards points are awarded once the deposit is confirmed.

Free spins must be used on Starburst slot game.

Winning from free spins are capped at £50.

Bonus funds and free spins winnings are subject to a 35x wagering requirement.

Free spins must be used on selected games.

Casino bonus funds are capped at £5 per bet on casino games.

Why Choose Playzee Casino?

There are several reasons why a potential player might choose Playzee.

For a start, the company is fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that players are kept safe and their data is secure. Although the brand has only been around for seven years, it holds a fine reputation in the industry.

In terms of the Playzee welcome offer, it provides outstanding value across the board with up to £300 in deposit bonuses as well as free spins and rewards points. It has an easy opt-in process and covers all the bases for new customers, with a fair first deposit amount and wagering requirements that are standard for the industry.

After signing up, new users will find a huge variety of online casino games to explore, while the casino site also offers a range of Playzee promotions and bonuses for existing customers too.

There is also a full suite of responsible gambling tools and easy access to player support, helping users keep control of their gambling.

Comparison With Other Casino Offers

Below is a table showing how the Playzee welcome bonus compares to offers from competing online casinos:

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus Type Coral 100 free spins (no bonus funds) £10 None on spins Free spins Winomania £100 + 100 free spins £10 40x Match + spins Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 20x Free spins PricedUp Casino 90 free spins £30 10x free spins Free spins

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting apps, poker sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.