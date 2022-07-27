If you play online games on your Playstation console, then the chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?

The PS Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, and get access to exclusive discounts on the Playstation store. Now that the new PS Plus service has rolled out worldwide, it’s the perfect time to make the most of your membership.

Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. This normally includes one PS5 and two PS4 titles, with the occasional offer of a Playstation VR game as well if you happen to own a headset.

For each game that you add to your library, you will be able to access it as long as you are still a PS Plus member. A one-month subscription costs £6.99, or it’s £49.99 for the whole year if you’re looking for the best value.

If you want to find out which new games have been officially announced for August 2022, then keep reading.

Where to buy a PS Plus subscription

The all new and improved Playstation Plus launched in June 2022 with three payment options for new and existing subscribers: “essential”, “extra” and “premium”. The essential tier will cost £6.99 per month (Playstation.com), the extra tier will cost £10.99 per month (Playstation.com) and the highest tier, premium, will be available for £13.49 per month (Playstation.com). All tiers will entitle subscribers to the three monthly games Playstation releases each month.

What time do PS Plus games release?

Sony usually waits to announce the next free games available for Playstation Plus members on the last Wednesday of the month at 4:30pm GMT. Previous announcements have been leaked frequently, and that’s the case with this latest batch of games, courtesy of Dealabs. Normally, we wouldn’t invest so much stock in leaks, but the French-language site has had a consistent track record with previous PS Plus games. As always, the most reliable information can be found on the Playstation blog and now this list of games has officially been confirmed.

Free PS Plus games for August 2022

August is one of the best lineups for free PS Plus games that we’ve seen for a while. Top of the billing is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2 (£49.99, Playstation.com), the remake of the classic extreme sports titles that reigned supreme on the original Playstation. Shred some gnar and find hidden collectibles, all the the rhythm of a Ska-heavy soundtrack. A truly bodacious offering for PS4 and PS5 owners.

Next on the list is Yakuza: Like a Dragon (£54.99, Playstation.com) which is available for PS4 and PS5 owners. The long running series reinvents itself with turn-based combat, a new setting and new hero Ichiban Kasuga as he fights the criminal underworld with a ragtag group of misfits by taking on street-level thugs, Yakuza clans, and grown men dressed as babies (seriously). It’s one of our top picks for best PS5 games so it’s definitely not one to be missed.

Finally, PS4 gamers can also enjoy Little Nightmares (£15.99, Playstation.com), a dark whimsical tale framed as a third-person platformer with horror elements. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover.

