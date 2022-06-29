If you play online games on your Playstation console, then the chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?

The PS Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, and get access to exclusive discounts on the Playstation store. Now that the new PS Plus service has rolled out worldwide, it’s the perfect time to make the most of your membership.

Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. This normally includes one PS5 and two PS4 titles, with the occasional offer of a Playstation VR game as well if you happen to own a headset.

For each game that you add to your library, you will be able to access it as long as you are still a PS Plus member. A one-month subscription costs £6.99, or it’s £49.99 for the whole year if you’re looking for the best value.

If you want to find out which new games have been officially announced for July 2022, then keep reading.

Where to buy a PS Plus subscription

The all new and improved Playstation Plus launched in June 2022 with three payment options for new and existing subscribers: “essential”, “extra” and “premium”. The essential tier will cost £6.99 per month (Playstation.com), the extra tier will cost £10.99 per month (Playstation.com) and the highest tier, premium, will be available for £13.49 per month (Playstation.com). All tiers will entitle subscribers to the three monthly games Playstation releases each month.

What time do PS Plus games release?

Sony usually waits to announce the next free games available for Playstation Plus members on the last Wednesday of the month at 4:30pm GMT. Previous announcements have been leaked frequently, but the most reliable information can be found on the Playstation blog.

Free PS Plus games for July 2022

Players can look forward to Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (£49.99, Argos.co.uk) on their console. Wield four powerful guardians of space and time that give Crash and Coco the power to bend the rules of reality and conquer dangerous obstacles in exciting new ways.

As well as that, players can enjoy The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (£8.99, Base.com), cinematic horror game from the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry.

Finally, gamers can also enjoy Arcadegeddon (£15.99, Playstation.com), an online multiplayer experience offering a mix of PvE and PvP gameplay, you can join up to three friends online to explore multiple biomes, compete in mini games, find hidden chests, and battle a crazy cast of enemies and bosses.

