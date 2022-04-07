It’s been a while since we’ve heard any news about the Playstation VR 2, but Sony could be preparing to release further details about its highly anticipated virtual reality headset. While the gaming company confirmed it was working on its new hardware last year, it was only officially named at CES in January 2022 and revealed for the first time a month later.

It will follow the original PSVR headset that was launched in October 2016. The latest version is designed to be more comfortable with additional vents, to prevent lenses from fogging, and a wider field of view.

One of its most highly touted features is its eye-tracking capabilities, which means the headset is able to follow the movement of the user’s eyes and use rendering techniques to adjust resolutions based on whatever they are focusing on.

The PlayStation VR 2 sense controllers also come with built-in touch sensors and haptic feedback, much like the PS5’s dualsense controllers. The headset also has a built-in motor to simulate feedback for a more immersive experience.

PS VR2 upcoming announcements

According to video games journalist Tom Henderson, Playstation has sent out emails with the subject line “Introducing Playstation VR2”, which follows a similar pattern to how the PS5 was officially revealed prior to its launch.

It’s highly likely that we will hear more about its price, scheduled release date and future games for the new device in an extensive showcase, like in previous State of Play events.

A virtual reality game entitled Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spin-off of Horizon Forbidden West, has already been announced.

How much will the PSVR 2 cost?

The price is something Sony has kept quiet about, but based on what we already know about its other headset offering, we would estimate that the PSVR 2 basic bundle will land with a retail price close to £349.

