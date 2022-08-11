Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Tower of Fantasy is a new free-to-play online RPG – and it’s available now on PC, Android and iOS devices

Here’s how to download the next big MMORPG from Studio Hotta and Level Infinite

Jasper Pickering
Thursday 11 August 2022 12:23
<p>Explore the world of Aida in this massively-multiplayer adventure</p>

Explore the world of Aida in this massively-multiplayer adventure

(iStock/The Independent)

Tower of Fantasy is a new open-world role-playing game that sees players roam across a futuristic new world called “Aida“.

The game is set hundreds of years in the future, with the titular “tower of fantasy” constructed on a new planet to mine a comet for a potential new source of energy before an ensuing calamity lead to the world’s destruction.

The game was released on 10 August 2022 across PC, Android and iOS as a free-to-play title, meaning that players can download Tower of Fantasy for free on their platform of choice, as well as transfer their progress across devices.

While the title is still fresh out the gates, there have been over four million pre-registrations, with more in-game rewards for players being added to meet demand.

To find out how to download Tower of Fantasy, what rewards players can receive and how to customise characters, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Recommended

How to download ‘Tower of Fantasy’

‘Tower of Fantasy’ launch trailer

While Tower of Fantasy is currently available to download on the official website, Apple’s App Store and Google Play, the game is currently still unavailable to download on Steam or the Epic Games store until a later date. We’ll keep you posted when that changes.

Customising characters in ‘Tower of Fantasy’

After downloading the game, players can create custom avatars of their character and amend elements such as their appearance, outfits, body type, skin colour, and eye colour. And as updates are added to the game, more options will become available for players as they progress.

How to unlock ‘Tower of Fantasy’ early rewards

One of the first rewards players can unlock in Tower of Fantasy is the “Starpath Navigation” giveaway, that is available to players for 21 days after character creation.

By completing the main story mission “Ecologicial Station Intruders”, players can unlock the rewards page, to claim their early bonuses.

Read more: The best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox, PC and Switch

During the event, specified missions can be completed to earn event points. The main rewards include an “SSR weapon box”, gold nuclei, and proof of purchase.

Pre-registration milestones can also be unlocked, as long as new players register before the 6 February 2023 cutoff date. By completing the same story mission, players will be eligible to unlock new cosmetics, currencies, dark crystals and gachapon vouchers.

To find out more about early in-game rewards, visit the official website.

Will ‘Tower of Fantasy’ have crossplay?

It’s been confirmed that Tower of Fantasy will have crossplay across different platforms, meaning that iOS users will be able to play with Android and PC users. As well as player versus player (PvP), users can also play in co-operative modes by adding each other to their respective friends lists.

Recommended

Want to play more games on your phone with controller support? Read our review of the Backbone One

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in