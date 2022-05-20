With over 400 million users every month and 82 million music tracks, plus podcasts, Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming platform.

Of those near half-billion users, around 180 million pay a monthly fee to access Spotify Premium. Not bad for a company that only launched in 2006, a half-decade after Apple introduced iTunes and the iPod.

Upgrading from the free tier of Spotify unlocks a wide range of extra features, and gets rid of annoying adverts that otherwise play after every few tracks.

Spotify Premium can be paid for in a few different ways, and some monthly smartphone contracts include the streaming service for free, at least for the first year after a new customer signs up. There’s also a discounted rate for students that lasts for up to three years, and plans designed to split the cost between a couple with an account each, or a family with up to six accounts between them.

Here is everything you need to know about Spotify Premium, including what features it offers and how much it costs in both the UK and US.

How much is Spotify Premium in the UK?

Upgrading from the free tier to Spotify Premium currently costs £9.99 per month. For this, adverts are completely removed from the listening experience, and music can be downloaded onto devices like smartphones and tablets to be played offline.

Additionally, music can be played however the customer wants, compared to the free tier of Spotify, where a playlist can be selected but individual tracks cannot; the company describes this Premium feature as “on-demand playback”.

Currently, Spotify is offering a deal where customers who are new to Premium can get their first three months for free before paying £9.99 for subsequent months. You’ll be billed on a rolling monthly basis, so you can be cancel your subscripton at any time, with the service terminating on the user’s next scheduled billing date.

For a couple who live together and want to share the same Spotify account (but want to listen to different music at the same time), there’s Spotify Duo. This costs £13.99 a month, so is £6 a month cheaper than the two people each paying for their own account. Duo has the same features as a regular Premium account, including ad-free listening, downloading, and on-demand playback.

Above this, a Family account is priced at £16.99 a month and allows up to six people living in the same property to listen to their own music simultaneously. The Family account also has a tool for blocking explicit content, which can be handy for parents who want to control what their children listen to, and there’s a separate app available for kids, predictably called Spotify Kids.

Lastly, students can take out a Spotify Student subscription, which costs £5.99 a month and is available for students currently at university or another accredited higher education institution. This works just the same as a regular Premium account, and can be renewed for up to three years, thus covering the typical length of a degree course.

How much is Spotify Premium in the US?

It isn’t quite a case of swapping the £ and $ signs, as while Premium is priced at £9.99 and $9.99, the other tiers are converted slightly differently.

Spotify Duo is $12.99 a month in the US, Family is $15.99 a month and Student is $4.99 a month. These all come with a one-month free trial. They do work in exactly the same way as the UK price tiers mentioned above though. All except Spotify Student that is, which also includes access to an ad-support Hulu plan, and the Showtime streaming service, both of which are unavailable in the UK.

How many devices can use Spotify Premium at once?

Just the one. Only Duo and Family subscriptions allow for multiple devices to stream music simultaneously. If a Premium subscriber is streaming music on their phone, for example, when someone else logs into the account and starts a playlist on their laptop, the first person’s music will stop.

However, music can be played from several speakers at once, as long as they are all on the same Wi-Fi network and compatible with Spotify Connect. They then appear in the Spotify app, where they can be grouped together and asked to play the same content simultaneously.

What happens if I cancel Spotify Premium?

If you want to cut back on your monthly expenses, it’s quick and easy to cancel a Spotify Premium subscription. And the good news is, doing so doesn’t delete your Spotify account.

All the playlists you have created will remain in place, but you won’t be able to play music offline (or download any more), adverts will play after every few tracks, and you won’t be able to play on-demand. You can still cue up a playlist, but when going back to the free tier you can no longer pick and play tracks at random.

