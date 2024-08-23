Ashwagandha for men – what are the benefits and should you take it?

Support truly

Ashwagandha’s stock has risen considerably over the last few years, with ever-more people swearing by ashwagandha supplements. This herbal remedy has a long list of reported benefits, including some plus-points specifically for men, so should you consider using it?

The herb has been used in Ayurveda – an ancient Indian medical system – for thousands of years. But recently it’s hit the mainstream, becoming widely available in supplement form as people use it for everything from easing stress and reducing the symptoms of depression to improving sleep. Recent research suggests it may also benefit male fertility and increase testosterone levels, while one study even found it helped a group of men build muscle size and strength.

However, many of these studies have small sample sizes and include a caveat saying wider research is needed to confirm or substantiate their findings. So, with that said, here’s what we know about the benefits so far.

What is ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub that grows in tropical and subtropical parts of Asia, Africa and Europe. The name is Sanskrit for “smell of the horse”, supposedly due to the smell of its roots, although it also goes by the more appealing monikers of Indian ginseng and winter cherry.

It’s a popular herb in Ayurvedic medicine, where it’s used as an adaptogen – a natural substance that can help your body adapt to stress. People have been using it for this purpose for thousands of years, as well as a way of boosting concentration, sleep quality, energy levels and even physical performance. It’s now available as a supplement in capsule, powder or gummy form.

What are the benefits of ashwagandha for men?

The benefits of ashwagandha for men are, by and large, very similar to the benefits for women: it may lessen stress, improve sleep quality and even boost physical performance. However, a few male-specific effects have been reported.

For example, one 2019 study found that supplementing 600mg of ashwagandha extract per day for eight weeks was associated with significant improvements in testosterone in men aged 40-70. And a review of four further studies reported that 90 days of ashwagandha supplementation increased sperm concentration, volume and motility in men with a low sperm count.

Interestingly for gym fans, a 2015 study also concluded that “ashwagandha supplementation [twice daily at 300mg] is associated with significant increases in muscle mass and strength”.

However, all of this research has its limitations, such as small sample sizes in the case of the studies and a narrow amount of data to draw from for the meta-analysis.

As for non gender-specific benefits, ashwagandha is a popular adaptogen and supplementing it is believed to help combat stress and improve physical performance, among other perks.

A 2019 study found supplementing it for eight weeks was associated with a “significant” reduction of stress levels and improvement in sleep quality, as well as lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and elevated overall quality of life.

A second study discovered that mildly anxious, healthy adults who supplemented ashwagandha extract for 60 days experienced “significant emotional improvements” including a reduction in anxiety levels. Meanwhile a 2021 meta-analysis linked ashwagandha supplementation to “improving variables related to strength/power, cardiorespiratory fitness, and fatigue/recovery” in both men and women.

But again, all of the literature listed above includes some sort of caveat saying that more, wider research is needed to confirm or substantiate its findings. Whether or not you experience any benefits will be totally dependent on your unique lifestyle and physiology.

It’s also worth noting that although many products might boast using ashwagandha as an ingredient, the part of the plant you should be taking to see any benefits is the root of the plant – known as KSM66. The leaf of the plant, which can also be called ashwagandha in ingredient lists won’t deliver the same benefits, so always check the label of whatever you’re taking and make sure what you’re supplementing is KSM66 or ashwagandha root.

Who should not take ashwagandha

There are certain groups who should avoid ashwagandha supplementation, according to the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health .

It should be avoided during pregnancy and when breastfeeding, and it is not recommended for people who are about to have surgery, or those with autoimmune or thyroid disorders.

The ashwagandha supplement to buy

Myprotein ashwagandha KSM66 capsule: Was £8.99, now £5.58, Myprotein.com

These ashwagandha capsules are an easy way to use the supplement, with each one containing 500mg of ashwagandha extract – the research above largely links benefits to doses of 250-600mg per day. Myprotein recommends taking no more than one capsule per day, so the smaller 30-capsule tub will last you a month, making it affordable and long-lasting – ideal if you’re trying the supplement for the first time and want to dip your toe.

