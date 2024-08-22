Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’ve tried a lot of collagen supplements and this is one of the tastiest

This collagen powder has a fruity flavour with none of that fishy aftertaste

Sponsored by
myprotein logo final
Zoe Griffin
Thursday 22 August 2024 16:41
Comments
Clear, fruity and refreshing, the Vimto collagen powder is easy to drink
Clear, fruity and refreshing, the Vimto collagen powder is easy to drink (The Independent )

I first started experimenting with collagen supplements in 2020 after being inspired by Jennifer Aniston. The former Friends actor appeared in an ad campaign for Vital Proteins collagen, saying she’d been taking the supplement for several years and calling it her “go-to”.

Then aged 51 with the youthful looks of a 40-year-old, she raved about the improvements it had made to her skin and hair so I was intrigued to see if collagen could make my own skin glow.

The collagen in the human body starts to deplete during our late 20s and early 30s and we lose approximately one per cent per year after that. Skin becomes less elastic, thinner and drier and wrinkles and lines start to form as collagen levels drop. After seeing a few lines around my eyes and not feeling ready to say hello to more yet, I was willing to try any solution to get them under control.

While Jen Aniston adds marine collagen to her morning coffee or smoothies, I found that it made these drinks taste different and less palatable. Even with unflavoured versions, marine collagen affected the consistency of a beverage and how long the taste lingered in my mouth after finishing a glass.

I started to see social media adverts for different collagen brands including Absolute and U Perform, both of which I tried in sachet form. Packaged like sports energy drinks, they’re convenient to consume on the go, if you can stomach them. The citrus taste of the U Perform gel was quite refreshing at first, but I wasn’t a fan of the thickness of the liquid and it felt like I was knocking it down as a shot and chasing away the experience with a glass of water rather than enjoying it. So when I heard that Myprotein had launched a new Vimto-flavoured collagen powder that could be mixed with water and had the consistency of cordial, I was keen to give it a go.

How I tested

(Zoe Griffin)

I tested the Myprotein Vimto collagen powder for four weeks to see if it could help me incorporate collagen into my daily routine without complaining about it. I tried it both in a morning fruit smoothie and on its own mixed with ice-cold water and more ice on a hot summer’s day. The brand recommends adding two scoops to 400ml of water and consuming once a day for best results and I trialled this for a month to give my digestive system time to adapt and see if the collagen would have any effect on my hair, skin and nails.

Related stories

The best collagen supplements to take, as recommended by expertsThe best collagen supplements to take, as recommended by experts
10 best anti-ageing day creams to tighten, brighten and lift10 best anti-ageing day creams to tighten, brighten and lift
Myprotein discount code: Exclusive savings on fitness favouritessponsoredMyprotein discount code: Exclusive savings on fitness favourites
Could a hyaluronic acid supplement be the key to your skin health?sponsoredCould a hyaluronic acid supplement be the key to your skin health?

Myprotein Vimto® Clear Collagen Powder, 30 servings

Myprotein Vimto Collagen powder
  • Best: for a refreshing taste
  • Why we love it
    • Fresh, fruity taste
    • Smooth consistency
    • Mixes well with water
  1.  £24 from Myprotein.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict:

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by how good this collagen powder tasted. I believe the research that collagen is good for me so naturally, I want to replace what my body is naturally losing. However, I’ve never been able to find a way to do it before that hasn’t left me feeling a little nauseous. The Vimto powder has been easy to drink and, dare I say it, quite tasty. I’ll need to give it a couple more months before I see any dramatic differences in my skin, but I haven’t had any breakouts since I started taking it and I am noticing that my moisturiser absorbs slightly better, which are both encouraging signs.

Read more: What does salicylic acid do, according to experts

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in