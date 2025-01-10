Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As a gym lover, PT and fitness journalist, I have tried pretty much every form of exercise; from puppy yoga (just, no) to trampolining, back-breaking interval workouts and themed spin classes. Most of these, I will never try again. Reformer Pilates however, broke the mould.

Ever since I took to the reformer back in 2023, I've been hooked. And I'm not alone. Back in 2023, there were 4,476 Pilates and yoga studios in the UK; a market worth over £900m and this year, that figure is set to reach £1bn. Pilates studio Core LDN has also seen a 95 per cent increase in class booking over the past 12 months.

Plus, there’s been a huge rise in people looking to try reformer Pilates in the comfort of their own home. Home reformer Pilates machines are the must-have addition to any fitness fan’s spare room in 2025.

But whilst reformer Pilates has provided my body with an array of benefits – from improving my posture to increasing my flexibility (I can now comfortably touch my toes first thing in the morning) – the biggest change has been in my core. This is the powerhouse group of muscles in your torso which pretty much support every movement.

For context, I’ve been doing core and abs workouts for more than 10 years (including endless rounds of sit ups and crunches), but in the past six months, since consistently doing reformer classes, my midsection has undergone a serious glow-up. Coincidence? I think not. I have “lines” that I didn’t think existed and my lower abs are slowly but surely starting to pop.

Unlike regular Pilates, which is done on a mat and is somewhat similar to a speedy yoga sesh, reformer Pilates takes place on a reformer machine. It’s a combination of mobility, flexibility and strength training.

Helen O'Leary, director and clinical director at Complete Pilates explains that the reformer consists of a “sliding flat platform, five springs of varying resistance and two cables on pulleys, which you can pull to move the carriage.”

With extra resistance and high reps, the core burn is very real when you hit up a reformer class.

London-based Pilates instructor, Nichola Desay adds that, “the reformer offers the opportunity to explore mind-body connection whilst working through controlled, precise movements and building full body (including core) strength.”

“Clients get real-time feedback from the reformer resistance which helps develop greater body awareness; essentially, the resistance helps guide and support them through the move.”

My experience of reformer Pilates

The first time I dipped my toe into the world of reformer, 18 months ago, was at a slick London-based reformer studio for a press event. I did a ‘fundamentals’ reformer class, which is beginner-friendly and teaches the basics of using a reformer machine as well as how to activate muscles, engage the core and utilise breathing.

I’ll be honest, it felt cliquey; imagine a room full of incredibly slim, stoney-faced women, kitted out in Alo, Lululemon and Vuori – the ‘reformer look’. I bounded in wearing my Under Armour sports bra and a pair of short shorts. I didn’t even know about needing to wear grip socks (these are essential at a reformer class to avoid slipping around on the machine).

I took to reformer quite quickly, although this does not mean I found it easy, and in the following 12 months I booked into ad hoc “dynamic” classes, which are a little more intense and challenging than the slower technique-based classes.

In early summer 2024, as I entered my be-kind-to-your-body era, cutting back on the energy-draining runs that had consumed so much of my time, I became a reformer regular at Psycle, a studio based in Oxford Circus. I was going every day. Like a moth to a flame, I couldn't stay away as I chased the ‘burn’ of small movements repeated several times.

Although my arms and legs were reaping the benefits of reformer, it was my core that really went through some changes. I found that the instability element of the reformer meant core muscles remained permanently switched on to maintain balance.

O'Leary explains that a lot of reformer’s repertoire takes place lying on your back with your legs and arms moving. “Lying on your back holding the legs up against the weight of gravity requires you to use your core. The core muscles are also engaged when we pull down with the arms against resistance, which the reformer allows you to do.”

Try lifting up a weighted bag (such as a handbag) close to your body. Then try lifting it with your arms out straight in front of you. “Suddenly it’s much harder for your arms and your core,” she says.

The sliding reformer platform also introduces a dynamic element to basic core moves, making muscles work even harder.

One of my least favourite core moves has always been the plank, a static, floor-based exercise. But on the reformer, it’s become my new favourite, despite the fact that it’s one hundred times harder for the core on a reformer machine.

“On a reformer, we move the carriage in and out, changing the length of the lever (our arms and legs). The further away your legs or arms are away from the centre of the body during a core exercise (such as the plank), the greater the load and the abdominal muscles have to work harder to resist the weight of the arms or legs and to stabilise the spine,” explains O'Leary.

As you get more comfortable on the machine, adding heavier springs increases the resistance so it can continue to remain challenging. The progressive overload aspect makes it the perfect workout regardless of your strength level and how quickly you progress.

The addiction continues

Individual reformer Pilates classes can cost around £30 a pop, or more (not exactly cheap), so in August I joined Third Space gym in Clapham Junction, a mere 10-minute walk from my flat. The monthly cost of £240 still makes me weep but there are around six to seven reformer classes every day at this particular gym so I was able to get my money’s worth. I've since been going to reformer five days a week.

To feed my reformer addiction whilst on a two-week trip to Australia, I bought a pack of class credits for reformer studio, Balanze. The Aussie instructors take no prisoners and I found myself having to stop regularly throughout classes to shake out my throbbing muscles.

Due to my strict reformer schedule, I now also have a vast collection of grip socks (Sports Direct sells packs of three for about £5 FYI) and Lululemon Align leggings have become a staple in my Pilates wardrobe. Realistically however, you can wear any activewear for Pilates. Though I do recommend avoiding baggy short shorts; many reformer moves involve lying on the carriage with legs akimbo.

Whilst reformer is my main love, I also enjoy following at-home mat Pilates classes on Youtube. These require just your bodyweight, but oh boy do they burn.

In fact, according to Desay, mat is more challenging than reformer. Plus, it comes without the hefty price tag, you don’t need any equipment, and most commercial gyms offer mat pilates as part of their class timetable too. “Mat Pilates requires much more core engagement,” she says.

“The mat is generally more challenging as you don’t have the resistance of the reformer springs to hold you or possibly bypass muscle groups to perform the move; it’s just your body and the mat.”

Whether you feel the pull of the carriage or prefer to stick with the mat, one thing I’ve come to know after years of training and writing about fitness is that a strong core is about so much more than just aesthetics.

“A strong core helps maintain good posture, in turn reducing the risk of developing back pain; it helps with balance; it allows you to simply move comfortably through life; and it supports other exercise such as running and weightlifting,” explains Desay.

Essentially, the core is everything and after an experience like childbirth that might change or damage your core muscles, reformer Pilates can be a great way to help rebuild that core strength.

“Always consult with a health professional, particularly if you’ve had a cesarean or assisted delivery. Start gently and build up slowly over time,” advises O’Leary.

The verdict:

Pilates is here to stick around. And it’s easy to see why. It’s the perfect blend of low impact, muscle-toning, core-boosting, balance-testing movements that consistently challenge me, no matter how often I do them.

Plus, due to its continued growth, the cliquey element of reformer is disappearing, replaced by a more inclusive feel. I now see women and men of all different shapes, sizes, looks and fitness levels booking into classes.

After seeing such great results from my intense six months of reformer, I have zero plans to stop. The abs workouts I used to do at the gym, such as sit ups, Russian twists and crunches simply don’t even compare to what a reformer class has done to my middle.

If you’re anything like me and you want to upgrade your core workouts and see definition in your midsection that you've never seen before, then head to Pilates. I promise you, you won’t be disappointed.

