I tried protein water for the first time: here’s my honest opinion as a keen gym-goer

Imagine being able to chip away at your daily protein goal by simply drinking a glass of water – how much easier life might be for gym-goers if this were possible. Protein water, a new product from Myprotein, actually goes some way to helping you achieve this.

It combines the texture and flavour of squash with a decent protein hit. It’s already bottled up and ready to drink too, so you can chuck it in your gym bag to gulp down at a later date without having to mix it yourself.

I’ve tried clear whey protein, and it was a game changer – being able to quaff a refreshingly fruity drink rather than a heavy shake after a hard workout has been far more enjoyable. So I decided it was time to give this latest product a try.

Below you can find out exactly what protein water is, and my honest opinion after trying it for the first time.

What is protein water?

Protein water is a supplement which is available in cans and bottles, and usually delivers between 10g and 20g of protein per serving.

Realistically, most protein waters are just pre-bottled clear whey protein shakes, designed to save you the hassle of mixing it yourself. This is helpful if you’re often on-the-go, although price and recycling-wise a tub of clear whey protein powder is the savvier option (£24.68, Myprotein.com).

Some protein waters on the market will also have extra ingredients such as vitamins or additional BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), but the foundational formula is usually fairly uniform.

Whey is still used as the protein source in most cases, although many retailers also offer vegan options. For example, Myprotein’s clear vegan protein water (£12.90, Myprotein.com) substitutes whey protein for hydrolysed pea protein.

To support muscle growth and other positive training adaptations to strength-based exercise, consuming 1.6g-2g of protein per kilogram of body weight is recommended, according to the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). As someone who weighs 95kg and lifts weights most days, hitting this hefty target can be tricky.

That’s the first plus-point of protein water: it’s the easiest 20g of protein I’ve ever had. Simply unscrew the cap, take a few gulps and you’re done. It’s far less heavy than a regular protein shake and there’s no need to mix anything together either, allowing me to enjoy it at my desk and on the train.

My stomach felt perfectly normal afterwards with no bloating, which isn’t always the case with protein shakes I’ve tried in the past, and there was no shaker to clean once I was finished. The peach tea flavour was pleasant and refreshing too.

The verdict:

Despite all the benefits, I found I didn’t reach for a bottle on a daily basis. For everyday use, I stuck to my regular tub of protein powder, simply to save money and stop my recycling bin from filling up with bottles too quickly.

But I did love having the practicality of a bottle to grab-and-go on days where I wouldn’t otherwise have had time to squeeze in a protein-rich snack. That’s why I now like having a few bottles in the cupboard, for any such occasion.

If you’re not the sort of person who likes to mix their own protein shakes and you prefer something lighter to a classic shake, which can be quite heavy on the stomach, you can’t go far wrong with a lighter product like this – especially if you’re keen to hit your daily goals when it comes to nutritional intake.

The protein water to buy

Myprotein clear whey protein drink: Was £19.99, now £11.04, Myprotein.com

Myprotein’s clear whey protein drink is a tasty option for anyone interested in sampling the benefits of protein water. There are two refreshing flavours available – peach tea and orange and mango – and each bottle contains 20g of protein. It’s also free from fat and sugar, and has just 81 calories.

