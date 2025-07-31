Aiko Neostar solar panel review: best power output per panel

In this Aiko Neostar review, we explore one of the most powerful residential solar panels on the market, offering exceptional wattage per panel from a trusted Tier-1 manufacturer. If you're looking to cut your energy bills and make a long-term investment in clean energy, the Aiko Neostar solar panel could be an excellent choice, especially when paired with one of the best solar installers in the UK.

The solar panel market is crowded with unfamiliar brands offering seemingly similar products. But choosing the best solar panels for your home isn't just about picking the model with the highest efficiency or longest warranty. It’s also about durability, real-world performance, and how well your panels stand up to Britain’s often grey and wet conditions.

Today’s top panels may look alike — most offer 25- to 30-year warranties, all-black aesthetics, and comparable efficiency on paper. However, installation remains the largest part of the overall cost of solar panels when weighing up whether solar panels are worth it for your home. Fitting panels still involves scaffolding, labour, and additional equipment to connect to your home mains, so it's wise to factor in total system cost, not just the panel price when choosing the best solar panel for your home.

That makes it even more important to invest in long-lasting, high-performing panels from a trusted manufacturer.

Why choose the Aiko Neostar?

Price, installed: £1,250 per kW

Efficiency: 23 per cent

Wattage per panel: 460W

Type: N-Type

Made in: China

Degradation: 88.9 per cent after 30 years

Warranty: 25 years for the product itself, 30 years for the degradation figure

Aiko’s Neostar range combines impressive power output with high durability and strong efficiency ratings. Manufactured by Aiko Solar, a leading Chinese solar company founded in 2009, these panels benefit from billions of pounds of investment into solar innovation.

Aiko is also a Tier-1 manufacturer. Being Tier-1 means that Bloomberg New Energy Finance has determined that a company’s longevity, financial, strength and manufacturing processes make it a good financial bet.

For consumers, this suggests that the company you are buying from is likely to be a quality one, but it doesn’t mean you should ignore other manufacturers who may have newer products or simply don’t belong to a public company.

The company operates six manufacturing plants across China and runs a dedicated R&D hub in Freiberg, Germany. With over 150 gigawatts of solar panels shipped globally, Aiko has established itself as a major player — most recently winning a 1GW contract to supply solar farms across southern, eastern, and northern China.

The Neostar’s standout feature is its high output per panel, which makes it especially valuable for homes with limited roof space. At 460W per panel and 23% efficiency, it’s among the best performers in our tests.

Like the other panels in this list, Aiko uses N-Type cells, which degrade more slowly than P-Type equivalents. The result is a long operating life and strong power retention — nearly 89% after 30 years, which puts it near the top of our rankings.

Aiko also claims its panels feature cell-level partial shade optimisation, designed to maximise performance even when parts of the array are shaded. This is useful not only for tree cover but for any future skyline changes over the system’s lifespan.

The company also says its panels have micro-crack resistance. In other words, they are tough. Over their lives, small branches from trees, hail and other debris will strike the panels, together with the regular wind and rain Britain endures, so durability is important.

At 21.5kg per panel, the Neostar is lighter than many rivals, which may appeal to homeowners with more delicate roofing structures. Its dimensions are 1.76m by 1.13m, with a 3cm profile. The sleek, all-black finish is also among the most attractive on the market, ideal for those prioritising curb appeal.

As with the other panels we reviewed, a 25 year guarantee is the standard.

Pros:

High longevity – almost 90 per cent power after 30 years

Best power output per panel

Stylish all-black design

Cons:

Pricier than alternatives

With new generation ABC (All Back Contact) technology, Aiko Neostar panels supply excellent efficiency, and their entirely black design is aesthetically pleasing and looks great on any rooftop. They represent a premium option built for homeowners in search of the latest in tech and the best performance from a small-scale system Edward McKay at fitter Solar4Good

How we compiled our guide

To compile our list, we spoke to experts on the ground and have broken down the top-performing brands based on real-world value, not just technical specs.

We’ve prioritised long-term performance, value for money, and the reputation of the best solar panel installers in the UK. And if you’re wondering if solar panels are worth it for your home, this guide is designed to help you make a smart, informed decision that pays off over time, whether you’re upgrading an old array or fitting solar panels for the first time.

Most panels are guaranteed for 25 years and offer similar power output, size, efficiency and looks.

So we’ve weighted our judgement towards cost and degradation, which describes how much power the cells will provide after a number of years. The higher the percentage, the better.

Much of your decision will also depend on which installer you go with, as many have preferred brands they work with due to bulk purchasing. You’ll also see a lot of unfamiliar Chinese names as you do your research, but many of these are Tier-1 manufacturers in clean energy with strong track records in quality and durability.

Why trust us

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy.