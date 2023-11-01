Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are launching a podcast together and announced the news with an “Instagram official” post confirming their relationship.

The former ABC anchors announced on Wednesday 1 November that they’re teaming up for a joint podcast, titled Amy & TJ, in partnership with iHeartRadio. The first podcast episode hits streaming platforms on 5 December, exactly one year after they were taken off the air over rumours of an alleged affair.

To mark the podcast announcement, the couple posted a photo of themselves smiling from ear to ear. Holmes stood behind Robach and wrapped his arm around her, while she placed her hand on his shoulder. “How’s this for Instagram official?” they captioned the joint Instagram post, along with the caption: “#silentnomore”

According to an iHeartMedia press release, the ex GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors will be both hosting and executive producing Amy & TJ. The pair will have “meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture” on the podcast, which will also mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly about their relationship.

In December 2022, Holmes and Robach were rumoured to be in a secret relationship after the Daily Mail published photos of them on multiple outings and trips together. At the time, it was reported that Holmes had separated from his now ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, in August, while Robach and her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, also broke up that month. The GMA3 anchors reportedly began their relationship around the same time.

As they made headlines for their alleged affair, ABC News president Kim Godwin pulled the GMA3 co-anchors off the air, as the network reportedly referred to their rumoured relationship as “an internal and external disruption”.

Holmes and Robach officially exited the network earlier this year, with a spokesperson for ABC News telling The Independent: “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognise their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The couple have not yet commented on the rumours surrounding their relationship, though they did jokingly allude to reports of their alleged affair days before being taken off the air. During a segment of GMA3, Holmes sarcastically remarked that it’s been “a great week” amid reports of their relationship.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said. “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in.”

Robach proceeded to laugh, as she noted that the week wasn’t enjoyable for her. “Speak for yourself,” she said. “I am very excited about the weekend, and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here, at least some of us do.”

The two seemingly confirmed their relationship months later, when Robach shared her first Instagram post with Holmes, in which they could both be seen wearing Nike running sneakers and leggings. “#nycmarathon2023,” she captioned the post.

Last month, Holmes and Fiebig reached a divorce settlement. Lawyers for the former couple, who were married in 2010, finalised paperwork on 11 October. A certificate of dissolution was processed in New York County Supreme Court, but the settlement and divorce judgement are pending.

Holmes and Fiebig share a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine. Meanwhile, Robach and Shue finalised their divorce in March this year. She shares two daughters - Ava and Annalise - with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2009.