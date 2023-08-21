Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has shared a video of herself partying with a group of men following her split from estranged husband Sam Asghari.

The pop star, 41, posted a clip to her Instagram on Sunday (20 August) in which a mystery man could be seen licking her leg. The video then cut to Spears being picked up off the ground by a group of five shirtless men.

The outing comes after Spears was pictured picking up fried chicken at Dave’s Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California, on Friday (18 August). In her Instagram caption, Spears claimed that she was “followed” by paparazzi to the chicken shop, before praising her “fav boys” for hosting the night out.

“When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how was I followed ???” she wrote in her caption.

“Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b**** like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!!” Spears continued. “I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

That same day, the “Toxic” singer posted another video of herself posing topless in bed and looking towards the camera, as “I Put a Spell on You” by Annie Lennox played in the background.

Spears recently broke her silence about her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari. The fitness instructor, 29, filed for divorce on Wednesday (16 August), citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Alongside her social media statement, the “Gimme More” singer posted a video of herself standing in her home, dabbing at her face and neck with a tissue, before dancing.

“As everyone knows, Hesam [Sam] and I are no longer together,” she wrote in her caption. “Six years is a long time to be with someone so I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” she continued. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally… not under conditions !!!!”

Spears concluded the post: “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Meanwhile, Asghari also opened up about his divorce from Spears after just 14 months of marriage. In a statement posted on Instagram, the model and fitness trainer said he and Spears will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other. “After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each and I wish her the best always.”

He acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous” but asked that both the media and the public be “kind and thoughtful” throughout their split. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” Asghari said.

The former couple met in 2016, when Asghari starred in the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party”. They began dating five months later, and Asghari proposed in September 2021 after nearly five years together. The two were married in a star-studded backyard ceremony in June 2022.