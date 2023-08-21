Britney Spears has posted a video of herself partying with a group of men following her split from her husband Sam Asghari.

Spears posted the video, which also shows a man licking her leg, to her Instagram account claiming she had been followed by paparazzi.

She captioned the video: “I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b**** like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”