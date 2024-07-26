Celine Dion stuns in dazzling dress on Olympic stage

Support truly

After parades of boats helmed by the Paris 2024 Olympic teams, casts of faceless torch bearers, and headless Marie Antoinette replicas, Celine Dion has officially closed out this year’s opening ceremony in Paris with a heartfelt performance.

While the 56-year-old Canadian singer was rumored to perform during the inaugural celebration, her attendance wasn’t confirmed until she graced the stage halfway up the Eiffel Tower in the grand finale – and she did so in full glam.

Her delicate, yet powerful voice echoed across the city as her shimmery fringe long-sleeved dress glistened and reflected from the bright lights. Layered beads decorated the gown, strands swinging as she made the faintest movement.

She truly made the night shimmer in the sparkly high-neck number, prompting praise from her fans online.

“That’s it glory,” one mesmerized fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another enamored viewer said: “Celine Dion is glorious! Paris was blessed with such a fantastic performance!”

A third added: “She was the best and still she is, her performance is proof.”

The renowned vocalist was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, SPS can cause “muscle stiffness” and “painful spasms.”

Since her diagnosis, the celebrated musician hasn’t been able to perform as she used to. Yet, under the stars in the City of Light, for her Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony ballad, she touched the hearts of her fans the same way she always has.