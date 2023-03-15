All of the celebrities spotted at Cheltenham Festival 2023

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of celebrities have been spotted enjoying the races at Cheltenham festival this week.

On day one of the festival, Tuesday (14 March), Carol Vorderman was spotted at the races with Matt Hancock.

The unusual gathering took place just months after the TV presenter slammed Hancock’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and called him a “c***”.

The former Countdown host was seen chatting to Hancock on the balcony of a hospitality suite at the event.

As day two of the festival is underway, including the famous Ladies’ Day on Wednesday (15 March), dozens of well-known faces have been appearing in the spectator stands.

Here are all of the celebrities in attendance at Cheltenham Festival 2023 so far:

Camilla Queen Consort at the Cheltenham Festival (Getty Images)

Camilla Queen Consort arrived at the event wearing a camel-coloured ensemble. She presented the trophy to the winning owner of the annual steeple chase.

Media personality Carol Vorderman at the racing event (PA)

Carol Vorderman arrived on day two of the racing event channelling horseriding chic.

Chris Kamara makes an appearance at Cheltenham festival (PA)

Former British football player Chris Kamara MBE was spotted posing with a fan at the racing event.

Zara and Mike Tindall visit the horseracing festival (PA)

British equestrian and daughter of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, attended the event with her husband Mike Tindall.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival as it happens here.