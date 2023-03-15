All of the celebrities spotted at Cheltenham Festival 2023
Carol Vorderman and Queen Consort Camilla among the high-profile figures spotted attending the event
A number of celebrities have been spotted enjoying the races at Cheltenham festival this week.
On day one of the festival, Tuesday (14 March), Carol Vorderman was spotted at the races with Matt Hancock.
The unusual gathering took place just months after the TV presenter slammed Hancock’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and called him a “c***”.
The former Countdown host was seen chatting to Hancock on the balcony of a hospitality suite at the event.
As day two of the festival is underway, including the famous Ladies’ Day on Wednesday (15 March), dozens of well-known faces have been appearing in the spectator stands.
Here are all of the celebrities in attendance at Cheltenham Festival 2023 so far:
Camilla Queen Consort arrived at the event wearing a camel-coloured ensemble. She presented the trophy to the winning owner of the annual steeple chase.
Carol Vorderman arrived on day two of the racing event channelling horseriding chic.
Former British football player Chris Kamara MBE was spotted posing with a fan at the racing event.
British equestrian and daughter of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, attended the event with her husband Mike Tindall.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival as it happens here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies