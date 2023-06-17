Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen has hit back at social media trolls over negative comments about her appearance.

The model and cookbook author, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday (15 June) after plastic surgeon Dr Kay Durairaj accused Teigen of having cheek fillers. In the since-deleted post, Durairaj used a picture of Teigen as an example of what someone’s face “could become” if they do it “wrong”.

“This post is not out of mean intentions. It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences,” the Instagram Reel caption read, along with: “Chrissy Teigen’s ‘New Face’ ‼️ Look at how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!”

In response, the mother of three shared screenshots of Durairaj’s post to her Instagram Story. “‘No mean intentions???’ But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s***,” Teigen wrote over her story post, before clarifying that her appearance was the result of “gained weight.”

Teigen then shared screenshots of several negative comments from Instagram users in the comments section of Durairaj’s Reel. One person claimed that the Lip Sync Battle host “destroyed her face,” while others compared her appearance to Madonna, Donatella Versace, or “Handsome Squidward” from Spongebob Squarepants.

“She’s a bad person so this is just her karma,” said someone else.

“That’s not a pretty look!” another wrote.

After calling attention to the negative comments, Teigen sarcastically wrote, “Thanks for this @beautybydrkay.”

(Instagram / Chrissy Teigen)

This isn’t the first time Teigen has hit back at social media trolls who’ve criticised her appearance. Less than one year before Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, in January, the Sports Illustrated model responded to an Instagram user who claimed she is always “changing” her looks – just days after Teigen announced she was pregnant.

“Don’t even recognise her,” wrote one critic. Teigen, who pinned the troll’s comment to the top of her post, replied: “I have had these teeth for like 10 years”. Another social media user commented: “You’re beautiful, why do you keep changing your face? I didn’t recognise you in this pic.”

(Instagram / Chrissy Teigen)

Teigen responded that the only thing she had done differently with her appearance was doing her own makeup that day. “What’s funny is I usually do full glam or nothing at all and this time I took 10 mins to do it myself and I never am again lol,” she wrote.

The model basically summed up her thoughts on all the criticism when she commented, “u guys are somethin.”

Just one month prior, Teigen had addressed one person’s wild theory that she receives “constant liposuction” treatments to stay fit. After Teigen posted a picture of herself wearing denim short-shorts on Instagram, many fans applauded Teigen’s long, toned legs and asked for her workout routine.

(Instagram / Chrissy Teigen)

“Where do I buy those legs?” one user asked, to which someone replied: “Constant liposuction, trainers and good diet…as she should. I would lol.”

Teigen responded: “‘constant liposuction’ what are you even talking about lol”

Despite the criticism, Chrissy Teigen has previously admitted to getting some cosmetic treatments for her face. In September 2021, Teigen revealed she had fat removed from her cheeks with a buccal fat removal procedure.

"I did that Dr Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Teigen said in an Instagram Story at the time, as she showed off her defined cheekbones. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results.”

“I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?” she added, writing over the clip: “No shame in my game.”

Teigen also had her breast implants removed in 2020, and received botox in her armpits to prevent sweating.