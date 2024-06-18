Claudia Schiffer reacts to Sabrina Carpenter wearing her iconic Versace dress

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Claudia Schiffer sweetly reacted to Sabrina Carpenter wearing an iconic Versace dress.

The 53-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on June 17 to share a snap of Carpenter in the look, captured when the actor was performing at Wembley Stadium in London. The “Espresso” singer’s outfit was a satin, silver, and green checkerboard mini dress, paired with silver rings.

Carpenter’s look, which featured a metallic finish, was also a shortened version of the floor-length gown Schiffer first debuted in September 2023, as she walked the runway at the Versace spring 2024 show in Milan.

In her Instagram Story, Schiffer celebrated how popular the look has become. “Love to see this dress living so many lives!” she wrote while tagging Donatella Versace in the caption. “@sabrinacarpenter, you wear it well.”

Carpenter then reposted the model’s message to her Instagram Story, writing: “icon!!!!,” along with a heart emoji.

One day after her performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball in London, Carpenter took to Instagram to reflect on the meaningful experience. Her post also included multiple photos of her wearing the iconic Versace mini dress, which featured a green, lace neckline and thin spaghetti straps.

“Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball. 80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

The “Already Over” singer isn’t the first star to stun in the Versace outfit. While attending the inaugural Albie Awards in September 2023, Anne Hathaway wore the floor-length version of the green and silver dress, which she paired with a silver pendant necklace, bracelets, earrings, and matching silver heels. She also chose to wear her hair in a half-up half-down style.

Following the dress’s debut last year, Vogue and Versace shared a joint post on Instagram to celebrate its launch. “Today during #MilanFashionWeek, @donatella_versace debuted her spring 2024 collection to a star-studded audience. One of the most special guests? Legendary supermodel @claudiaschiffer, who closed the show wearing a dazzling green gown,” Vogue wrote in the caption of the post, which included a video of Schiffer during the event.

Schiffer has previously worked with Versace. In 2017, she walked the runway for the brand’s spring show at Milan Fashion Week with fellow modeling legends Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, and Helena Christensen. The group of models all wore matching sheer, gold dresses for the occasion.