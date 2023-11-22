Discover dream deals with Panda London this Black Friday

The cosiest sale of the year has arrived, and Panda is inviting you to snuggle up in style. This Black Friday, indulge in the unparalleled comfort of Panda’s bamboo bedding and mattresses with discounts that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside. With up to 30% off, Panda is making dreams come true by offering a luxurious range of products that include breathable Bamboo Mattresses, super soft Bamboo Bedding, supportive Bamboo Pillows, and more.

Why Panda, you’d ask? Panda has become a household name synonymous with comfort, style, and sustainability. Their bamboo products not only provide an unparalleled level of comfort but also contribute to a greener, more eco-friendly planet. With each purchase, you’re investing in quality bedding and making a conscious choice for a better night’s sleep and a better world.

And this Black Friday, Panda unveils discounts of up to 30% off on their Hybrid Bamboo Mattress, 20% off on Hybrid Bamboo Pillows, and 15% off on Toppers, Bedding, Bath Range, and Kids’ products. It’s time to transform your bedroom into a sanctuary of serenity and start the holiday season with comfort.

Hybrid Bamboo Mattress was £950, now at £665

(Panda)

Imagine sinking into a cloud of tranquillity every night – that’s the promise of Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress. Crafted with precision and designed for optimal support, this mattress seamlessly blends memory foam, seven zones of pocket springs, and a super soft bamboo cover to create the perfect sleeping surface. With 30% off, now is the time to invest in your sleep sanctuary. Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to a world of comfort with a Hybrid Bamboo Mattress from Panda, a true haven of relaxation.

Buy the Hybrid Bamboo Mattress now

Hybrid Bamboo Pillow was £89.95, now at £71.96

(Panda)

Pillows play a crucial role in achieving that dreamy night’s sleep, and Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Pillows are here to elevate your bedtime experience. These pillows, now available at a fantastic 20% off, combine the plushness of memory foam with the breathability of Active O2 Micro-pods™ and dreamy bamboo. The result? Supportive pillows that cradle your head and neck, ensuring a restful sleep every night. Embrace the soothing touch of bamboo and wake up refreshed, ready to tackle the day ahead.

Drift off on a Hybrid Bamboo Pillow now

Toppers, Bedding, Bath Range, and Kids - 15% off

(Panda)

Panda’s commitment to comfort extends beyond mattresses and pillows. With a 15% discount on Toppers, Bedding, Bath products and Kids range, you can now cocoon your entire home in luxury. The Panda Topper adds an extra layer of softness and support to your mattress, creating a sleep haven that intuitively reacts to your temperature. Dive into the hypoallergenic goodness of Bamboo Bedding – each thread a testament to quality and comfort. And don’t forget the little ones – Panda’s Kids’ range combines playfulness with the same exceptional quality found in their adult products. From bedtime stories to bath time, let Panda be a part of every family moment.

Try the Bamboo Mattress topper for an extra layer of luxury, from £84.96

Wrap yourself in lush with a Bamboo Towel, from £14

Find the perfect Muslin for your little one, from £20

(Panda)

This Black Friday, discover products that are meticulously crafted with your well-being in mind, promising an investment in your daily happiness. As the world outside gets busier, you can turn your home in an oasis of calm, thanks to Panda’s bamboo products that marry luxury with eco-consciousness. So, why settle for ordinary when you can indulge in the extraordinary? Panda’s Black Friday Deals are the golden ticket to a cosier, comfier, and more delightful life. Whether you’re upgrading your mattress, enhancing your bedding, or surprising your little ones with the softest of cuddles, Panda has something special for everyone. As you embark on this journey of comfort, remember – embrace the warmth, sink into softness, and experience the joy of a home transformed by the touch of bamboo luxury. Get ready to make this Black Friday the cosiest and most memorable yet.

Visit Panda today and treat yourself to some sweet dreams with their exciting Black Friday deals.