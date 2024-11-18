It’s a nice day for a right wedding: Expert planning tips every couple should know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The wedding planning tips every couple should know

According to Bridebook’s 2024 Wedding Report, the average engagement now lasts 20 months – meaning this winter is the ideal time to begin planning a Spring/Summer 2026 wedding.

Suddenly, you’re faced with endless decisions to make and details to arrange. From managing budgets and creating the guest list to choosing your venue and saying “yes” to the dress, the process can be overwhelming – but it doesn’t have to be. Here, a handful of the industry’s top experts share their sage advice for stress-free big day planning.

open image in gallery Flower power: Ashridge House Chapel ready and waiting ( Ashridge House )

Set the budget

“Establishing and sticking to a realistic budget is essential,” begins wedding planner, Ann Nicholas. “Start by doing your homework – researching key suppliers that align with your style and deciding your priorities. For example, if having lots of flowers is important, consider areas where you’re happier to scale back, such as having a DJ rather than a live band.”

Your venue, food, and beverage will eat up the biggest chunk of your budget. A good rule of thumb is to spend no more than 40 to 50 per cent of the overall budget on these elements – as “overspending here will limit what you can spend on everything else,” says Nicholas.

“Most often, there is a price-per-head for catering services, so consider how the size of your guest list will greatly influence the overall celebration cost.”

open image in gallery The beautiful and grand exterior of Ashridge House ( Brittany Painter Photography )

Location, location, location

Nothing defines your wedding’s aesthetic and experience more than its setting. Laura Bradbury, weddings manager at award-winning historic venue, Ashridge House, advises: “Start your venue search early, aiming to begin at least a year out to avoid availability issues or settling for a less-than-ideal spot.

“Then think about your vision for the day. Do you envision something formal or more casual? Indoors or outdoors? Will it be held at night or during the day? Would you like in-house catering or the ability to bring in all your own vendors?”

When conducting site visits, Bradbury says to ask these key questions: “Is the space licensed for civil ceremonies? Will we have exclusive use of the venue on our chosen day, or will other parties be present? Is there an on-site getting-ready suite for the wedding party? Consider access timings for the day and accommodation options. Does the venue have on-site lodging?” And if you select an outdoor setting, make sure to enquire about the contingency plan in case of any bad weather.

Although venues are typically keen to go above and beyond to support couples in achieving their wedding vision, sometimes there are firm restrictions in place. Know what these are before you commit.

“Check on curfews and potential sound limitations. Enquire about any decor regulations. For example, if you envision a cosy winter wedding, you may want to double check if candles are permitted. And if you’re set on a sparkler send-off, ask if fireworks and confetti are allowed,” concludes Laura.

Ultimately, it’s important to select an environment that feels authentic to you two as a couple and can meet your expectations.

open image in gallery It’s what’s inside that counts: the main hall at Ashridge House ( Ashridge House )

Make lasting memories

Your choice of photographer makes a major impact on how you’ll look back on the big day.

Aimee Halls, co-founder of Lola + Luna event planning, says: “After paying the deposit on your venue, we recommend booking the photographer and videographer ASAP. Don’t just book someone your friend used or who the venue recommends. Search through Instagram to get a feel for style and contact photographers whose existing work aligns with the wedding aesthetic you envision.”

For example, it’s never a good idea to ask a photographer with a bright, saturated style to do a dark and moody shoot.

If a quick turnaround is important to you, also consider hiring a content creator for the day.

Hope Gracie, founder of Social Soiree and resident content creator at Ashridge House, says: “Traditional wedding photos and videos can take weeks or even months to finalise, but a content creator can deliver highlight reels in just 24 to 48 hours.

Instead of polished and posed shots, we capture the day’s natural flow, documenting candid moments with an iPhone. This results in hundreds of beautifully unfiltered moments – perfect for sharing on Instagram and TikTok the next day.”

open image in gallery The Lady Marian Alford room at Ashridge House is a perfect setting ( Georgie Josh Photography )

Say ‘yes’ to the dress

Bridal rule of thumb says you should purchase the dress a year out from your wedding. Start by simply gathering inspiration. Flip through magazines and explore Pinterest, saving your favourite looks.

Then pinpoint any commonalities – do you tend to prefer lacy embellishment or sleek satin? Which silhouettes are you drawn to? Bring these ideas to your first bridal appointment – keeping your venue and theme in mind.

For example, a seaside wedding calls for a relaxed, boho style, while a stately home venue is better suited to a beaded gown with a long train.

Kate Beavis, owner of Magpie Wedding, recommends brides also think about what they’d typically wear casually.

“Consider what your favourite clothes have in common. If you love halter necks and tend to show your shoulders on a night out – that style of wedding dress may suit you. Do you usually cover up your lower half? Then a ball gown or fit-and-flare shape is likely the style that you will feel most comfortable and confident in.”

“Go into boutiques with an open mind and try on as many styles as possible – often brides fall for a dress they weren’t expecting,” she adds.

Remember that a wedding dress can take six to nine months to arrive in-store after ordering, and it’s recommended to allow two months for alterations. “These can easily add another £500 – so it’s essential to factor alterations into your budget.”

Arranging your big day is an enormous project to take on alone, so when in doubt, consult the experts. A good wedding planner will help you stay on budget, whilst keeping you organised and ensuring your special day runs smoothly. This can alleviate stress and save you heaps of time and money.