Jeremy Allen White appears to subtly reference his divorce in Emmys acceptance speech

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Allen White has paid tribute to his close friends and family during his acceptance speech at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The 32-year-old actor took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in the FX culinary series, The Bear. While accepting the award onstage, White took a moment to thank those who have supported him throughout the past year.

“I’m so proud. I’m so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all,” the Shameless alum began his acceptance speech. “I love the show so much. It filled me up. It gave me a passion, it set a fire in me to match the beautiful work done by [creators] Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo. The beautiful cast and beautiful crew I get to share a space and stage with. My parents. I love you, thank you for your support.”

White, who looked dapper in a custom white Giorgio Armani suit and black bow tie, went on to seemingly address his recent divorce from ex-wife Addison Timlin. “Thank you to all those who have stayed close to me, especially in this past year, you know who you are,” he added. “Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself. I love you.”

The Calvin Klein brand ambassador concluded his speech by giving a special shout-out to the two daughters he shares with Timlin: Ezer Billie White, five, and Dolores Wild White, three. “And Ezer and Dolores, I love you so much. This is for you,” he said.

In May 2023, Timlin filed for divorce from White after over three years of marriage. According to a TMZ report, she filed the paperwork at a courthouse in Los Angeles on 11 May 2023. The former couple were married in October 2019.

Last October, the actor was court-ordered to undergo daily alcohol testing with a Soberlink portable breathalyzer device per his custody agreement with Timlin. According to court documents filed on 10 October 2023 in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the stipulation is reportedly in place to verify that White is not intoxicated around his children.

The court documents stated that White was also required to attend individual therapy sessions at least once a week and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings at least twice a week. At the time, White and Timlin were scheduled to have a mediation session regarding the terms of the custody agreement this January.

Since their split, White has been romantically linked to several female celebrities. Last August, the Ironclaw star was spotted kissing model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles. He was also rumoured to be dating Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez when a blind item sent to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed a “recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again”. However, neither Gomez nor White publicly addressed the dating speculation.

Now, White is reportedly dating Spanish singer Rosalia - real name Rosalia Vila Tobella. According to a recent report from Us Weekly, White and Rosalia have taken their friendship to the next level. “Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” a source told the outlet. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

The report came just one day after the pair were spotted taking a smoke break together in Los Angeles. The “Bizcochito” singer was photographed by TMZ leaning against a car, looking casual in sporty black leggings and a matching turtleneck sweater. White stood across from her - dressed in a white T-shirt, black trousers, and a black beanie - with their feet touching. Just one month earlier, they were seen together at a Los Angeles farmers market as White held a large bouquet of flowers in his hands.

Just four months before Timlin filed for divorce, she attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards with White, where he gushed over his then-wife while accepting the award for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done,” he said at the time.