Fans praise First Lady Jill Biden’s third cover on Vogue: ‘Elegant’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Fans have praised US First Lady Jill Biden’s third cover for Vogue.

On July 1, the publication announced that Biden was making her third appearance in Vogue, as she’s the cover star of the magazine’s August 2024 issue. While she appeared on the cover of the digital Winter 2023 issue – alongside granddaughter Naomi Biden, who posed in her wedding dress – her first solo cover for Vogue was in August 2021, a few months after her husband Joe Biden started his term as President of the United States.

In her latest photoshoot for Vogue, Biden opted for a silk, white tuxedo dress, which featured matching buttons. She also posed with pink lipstick on, blue earrings, and a gold ring.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, many fans have applauded Biden’s appearance on the newest cover of Vogue.

“Elegant,” one wrote, while another added: “She looks great.”

“My god she is stunning,” a third wrote. “Her inner beauty shines through.”

Other people praised her outfit for the occasion, with one writing: “This suit,” along with three fire emojis.

Along with the white tuxedo dress, the photoshoot also featured Biden wearing a navy blue Michael Kors shirt, paired with light, blue earrings.

During her interview with Vogue, which took place earlier this year, Biden also briefly opened up about her personal life. The publication noted that when they did the photoshoot in April with Biden, they were meant to do it at her SoulCycle class. However, that plan ultimately shifted, with the photo shoot being held at her home in Wilmington, Delaware, so she could spend some quality time with her husband.

“It’s not that often Joe and I get to have a whole morning together, just coffee, you know, talking…” she explained.

In an editor’s note, Vogue addressed Joe Biden’s debate with Donald Trump on June 27, as the television event led to viewers thinking that the current president should not be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

When Vogue contacted Jill Biden about the debate on June 30, she said that she and her husband “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president. We will continue to fight.” She also noted that her husband “will always do what’s best for the country.”

On Sunday, the president, 81, met with his family at Camp David in Maryland to discuss his political future in the wake of his frail, confused appearance in Atlanta last week, which only heightened doubts about his cognitive ability and sparked calls for him to drop out of the race for the White House.

Biden’s family reportedly encouraged him to stay the course as he spent Sunday with Jill Biden, his children, and grandchildren, with the possibility of firing campaign advisers said to have been discussed.