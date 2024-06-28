Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have accused each other of “mom-shaming”, as they clashed on the latest series of The Kardashians.

The episode, released on Hulu and Disney Plus on Thursday (27 June), sparked fierce debate as viewers were left divided over the altercation.

Kim shares four children with musician and fashion designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Khloe shares two with Canadian basketball player and serial philandererTristan Thompson.

The 43-year-old business mogul confronted her sister Khloe about a comment she had made about her daughter Chi’s hair.

“I have a bone to pick with you, just about your delivery on certain things,” she said as she began to air her grievance.

“The other day you called me and asked me if you could do Chi’s hair. I don’t know if condescending’s the word, but you’re very shaming.”

She went on to explain that Khloe had been taking her nieces and nephews to school when she complained that Kim’s daughter, Chicago, had “so much product in it”.

open image in gallery Kim told her sister Khloe that she lived like Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ ( Hulu/Disney Plus )

“I had a really hard week, so I said to my mom, ‘Can you please watch my two little ones? I’ll send them over and can you get them ready for school?’” Kim recalled in her confessional.

“Chicago put in this hair gel in her hair on her way out the door, and I was like, honestly, who cares? My mom can slick her hair in a ponytail, put it in a — who cares!

“So Khloé FaceTimes me and is like, ‘I had to go over to mom’s and help her get your kids ready, and Chicago’s hair! The hair gel!’”

not Kim and Khloe mom shaming each other 😭😭😭✌️ #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/gCDPWbEZEe — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) June 27, 2024

Khloe explained that she had not meant to offend or shame Kim, but knew that she could be particular with her children’s hair and wanted to err on the side of caution.

“All I said was, ‘Do you mind if I do Chicago’s hair?’ Because you are very particular,” she said as she defended herself.

But Kim was unable to be comforted as she continued: “I know her hair looked sh***y. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f***ing hair one night before bed and wash it.”

@KimKardashian I don’t like you I don’t like khloe to much BUT you were mom shaming her for wanting to be home with her kids enjoying her schedule and her well behaved kids unlike yours, if I was you I’d wanna go to work to instead of being with my bad ass kids — Manresa_Rose (@ManresaRose) June 27, 2024

Khloe appeared confused by the outburst as she accused her sister of wanting to “project whatever you’re going through and take it out on me” adding “I could handle it, but only for so long.”

She said, “It sounds like you’re dealing with your own bulls***. Then you decided to harvest this and build up all this animosity toward me when this is a you f***ing problem.”

But Kim had more to say as she accused Khloe of having a “stick up your a**”, compared her life to Brendan Fraser in The Whale, and criticised her for not getting out of the house more, telling her to “get a life”.

“Maybe you wouldn’t have such a stick up your a** over hair gel if you lived your life a little bit. It’s just crazy. Interact with other human beings besides the children and your family all day long,” she said.

“Talk about mom-shaming!” Khloé replied in her confessional. “What the f*** are you doing to me? It’s just reverse mom-shaming.

“You’re shaming me for being a helicopter mom or whatever you want to call me, and you’re claiming I’m shaming you for not being more of a strict parent or whatever you’re claiming at this point — that you’re not brushing Chi’s hair. Which obviously you brush Chicago’s hair! There’s just a lot of f***ing gel.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus.