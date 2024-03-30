Kris Jenner jokes she’s ‘going broke’ by treating all her 13 grandchildren to dinner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kris Jenner has spoken candidly about the difficulties of spending one-on-one time with all 13 of her grandchildren.

The 68-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan recently opened up about her famous family during a women’s luncheon for Los Angeles Magazine. Speaking to attendees at the event, Jenner explained why she struggles to find the time - and money - to treat each one of her grandchildren.

“I often say to myself that I really should be the kind of grandmother that takes my grandchild to dinner, like once a month. Like, really get to know your grandchild and see what’s happening in school and all this stuff,” Jenner said, according to a video from the luncheon shared to TikTok.

However, Jenner - who is affectionately called “Lovey” by her grandchildren - admitted that it isn’t always easy with her busy schedule. “And I thought if I did that, that would take half a month - just to go out to dinner with my grandkids! And I am like, nope, not going to do that! They’re not getting that out of me."

The Kardashians star then recalled when she recently took her eldest grandchildren, Mason Disick, out to dinner and offered him a proposition. Jenner admitted during the luncheon that she promised Mason - Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick’s 14-year-old son - she’d buy him a car if he avoided drugs and alcohol until he turned 16.

“I think I did make a little mistake because I took Mason out to dinner, and I was in a really good mood. I probably had a vodka or something, I don’t know, I wasn’t driving,” Jenner recounted. “But we met at dinner because he likes to go have sushi and I was like, ‘Listen, if you don’t drink or do drugs until you’re 16, and you can prove it - you know, it involves testing and all sorts of stuff - I will buy you a car for your 16th birthday.’”

“And he loved that, and what I realised is that I have to do that 13 times,” she jokingly added. “I’m going broke.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s grandchildren range in ages from just four months old to 14 years old. Jenner’s eldest daughter Kourtney, 44, shares three children with ex Disick and a newborn baby with husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder welcomed Mason Disick in 2009, which was documented in season four of their E! reality series. Kourtney and Disick went on to welcome daughter Penelope Disick in 2012 and son Reign Disick in 2014. She later welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023, her first child with the Blink-182 drummer.

Meanwhile, her second eldest daughter Kim Kardashian, 43, shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North West, 10, Saint West, eight, Chicago West, six, and Psalm West, four.

Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian, 39, is a mother to two children: daughter True Thompson, five, and son Tatum Thompson, one. The Good American founder was previously in an on-and-off relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson. In August 2022, the former couple welcomed their son Tatum via surrogate. The reality TV star admitted that she and Thompson were already in the process of having another baby before it was revealed in January 2022 that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

The matriarch’s only son Robert Kardashian, 37, has one child with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna: seven-year-old Dream Kardashian.

Her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, became a mother for the first time at 20 years old. In 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed daughter Stormi Webster, six, with then-boyfriend Travis Scott. She announced the birth of their son Aire Webster, in a YouTube video shared in March 2022. However, the former couple were initially undecided about their baby boy’s name, which they had secretly changed from Wolf.

Jenner’s supermodel daughter Kendall Jenner, 28, is the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan without a child. However, that hasn’t stopped the 13-time grandmother from encouraging Kendall to start a family of her own.