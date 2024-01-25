Florence Pugh poses with Kylie Jenner amid relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner and Florence Pugh posed for a sweet photo together at Paris Fashion Week, and fans believe Timothee Chalamet is to thank.

The beauty mogul, 26, and the British actor, 28, were twinning at the Valentino haute couture show on 24 January, where Jenner famously brought her five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster as her date. The pair eagerly snapped photos together before the show, with Jenner pretending to kiss Pugh’s cheek as the Don’t Worry Darling star let out a laugh.

Pugh - who has been a brand ambassador for the French fashion house since last year - wore a sleek, black one-shoulder gown to the fashion show. She paired the look with gold hoop earrings, her signature septum piercing, and a Valentino “V” motif gold cuff bracelet. Meanwhile, the Kardashians star donned a strapless black dress, complete with large gold earrings and a black fluffy shawl wrapped around her shoulders.

It’s no secret that Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, has formed a close friendship with Pugh over the years. The actors played love interests in the Greta Gerwig adaptation of Little Women in 2019. They’re set to star alongside each other once more in the second installment of Dune this March.

Speaking to Variety in November 2022, Chalamet gushed over his former co-star and expressed his excitement to reunite with her in Dune 2. “We were joking on set that we keep doing these movies, and we end up together even though we should be ending up with different people,” he said about Pugh. “Florence is really special. She’s an incredible actor.”

Florence Pugh and Kylie Jenner attend Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris, France (Getty Images)

As for Pugh, she once revealed the endearing nickname she has for the 28-year-old Wonka star. “I accidentally called him Timothée Chalamala-bing-bong to his face,” she recalled to The Guardian in 2018. “He was like: ‘What?’ And I was like: ‘Nothing!’”

The Call Me By Your Name star has reportedly been dating the Kylie Cosmetics founder since April 2023. While they’ve kept details of their romance private, Chalamet and Jenner made multiple public appearances together over the summer. They confirmed their rumoured relationship in September when they attended a Beyoncé concert together, before engaging in public displays of affection at the US Open later that month.

Most recently, Jenner and Chalamet shared a romantic date night at the 2024 Golden Globes. The cameras panned to the couple several times, with viewers capturing them kissing and looking happy together. However, there was one former co-star of Chalamet who was rumoured to have received a less than welcome greeting from his girlfriend.

Selena Gomez, who starred alongside Chalamet in the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York, was caught gossiping with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the awards ceremony. Several audience cameras captured the moment Gomez appeared to utter the word, “No,” to which Swift then let out a shocked gasp. In another video, Teller could be heard exclaiming, “With Timothée?” While it’s unclear exactly what the group was saying, some people on social media believed that Jenner allegedly told Gomez she was not allowed to take a photo with Chalamet.

Despite the speculation, the actor has since shut down rumours of a feud between the two stars. When asked by TMZ whether he was “cool” with the Rare Beauty founder, Chalamet responded: “Yeah, of course.” As for whether there was any “beef” between Jenner and Gomez, he simply said: “No.”