LeBron James has been praised after he dedicated his life’s success to his wife – but social media users noticed that he awkwardly made the statement to recently and very publicly divorced NFL star Tom Brady.

In a clip shared by NBC Sports, the pair were seen interacting at the Paris Olympics as Brady reached out to hug James’ wife Savannah James.

The high school sweethearts have been together since the early 2000s after meeting at a basketball game in their teens. They have remained together ever since, getting married in 2013, and having two children.

“You’re holding it down,” he said as he pointed to the couple’s kids.

“It wouldn’t be possible without her, I’ll tell you that,” the LA Lakers star responded as he pointed to Savannah.

“I know,” Brady replied as he appeared as if trying to walk off. “You guys have fun.”

Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen divorced in October 2022. They met shortly after the sports star split from his pregnant girlfriend Bridget Moynihan in 2007. The couple married in February 2009 and have three children together.

“Saying this to a man who is recently divorced is nasty lmfaoooooooo,” laughed one viewer on X/Twitter.

Another added, “LeBron telling Tom Brady about his partner as he damn well should.”

LeBron James.



Tom Brady.



Two GOATs. One big party in France at the #ParisOlympics celebrating @usabasketball. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JiWIxz8xmz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

However, others did not see any awkwardness, accusing those who did of being “negative”.

“Y’all need help,” wrote one user. “The difference between these people and us is their mindset. You [are] the only person thinking the negative out of the whole post smh.”

The former quarterback was subject to criticism after his relationships were the subject of a Netflix comedy special, The Roast of Tom Brady.

After the special aired, a representative for Bündchen allegedly claimed that she was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family.”

The source added: “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” People reported.

Brady later admitted that his children had been affected by the show, in which their mother appeared to be the butt of the jokes.

Ex-partner and Blue Bloods actor Moynihan also shared a cryptic post following the show, as fans called Brady’s behaviour “classless”.

“Loyal people take s*** more personal because they never would’ve did that s*** to you,” the post read, which she captioned with: “So true”.

Brady appeared to make amends with a heartfelt Mother’s Day post in which he shared tributes to both mothers of his children, and his own mother.