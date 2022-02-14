Mickey Guyton met Prince Harry at the Super Bowl: ‘I curtsied in my track suit’

Country music star Mickey Guyton had more than just one memorable moment during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI. The singer also met Prince Harry.

Guyton, who kicked off the football game with a soulful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner,” shared to Instagram on Monday that she met the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie.

“I met Prince Harry,” the Grammy-nominated singer captioned her Instagram post. “He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit.”

Prince Harry’s attendance at the big game comes after he relocated to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties. Princess Eugenie maintains a close relationship with her cousin and Markle. “Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” Markle previously told Oprah Winfrey during the couple’s televised interview.

The face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals was a star-studded event. Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar all performed together during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted dancing in the audience, Jay Z took photos of his and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter with his phone, and Kanye West appeared at the game with his daughter North just hours after he went on an Instagram rampage against ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.