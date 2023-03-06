Nick Cannon teases his ‘big news’ coming up as he posts emoji of a baby bottle

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon has teased that he has some “big news” to reveal, as he hinted that his family could be growing.

The 42-year-old comedian shared a subtle remark about the news on his Instagram Story on Monday. In the post, he wrote: “Expect some big news tomorrow …” along with a two eyes emoji and a baby bottle emoji.

While the baby bottle could mean that Cannon has another little one on the way, he’s already the father of 12 children with multiple women. In December of last year, he welcomed his daughter, Halo Marie, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott. Their child’s arrival also came one year after their son, Zen, who died from a rare brain tumour.

One month before Cannon’s 12th child was born, he welcomed his 11th. Last November, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin. This is the pair’s third child, as they also share one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

Along with Beautiful and Halo, Cannon welcomed three other children in 2022 with different mothers. He had his son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in June and his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model LaNisha Cole in September.

He welcomed a son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell in October. Cannon and the dancer also share a five-year-old son, Golden, and two-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen. In addition, The Masked Singer host shares his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Days after he became a father of 12, Cannon was asked how he’d feel about expanding his family, during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. After Cannon said that he doesn’t have a set “plan” for how many more children he wants to have, Cohen asked him if he’d ever get a vasectomy.

“Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon jokingly replied. “This is my body, my choice!”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, he was once again asked if he’s “done” having children. In response, he said: “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

Cannon also specified how he divides his time for his children with different mothers, explaining that he prioritises “energy management” rather than “time management”.

“Once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that’s what messes up the scheduling,” he said. “As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal – to be the best parents we could possibly be – that works.”