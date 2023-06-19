Prince Andrew to be ‘excluded from Order of the Garter procession’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of York will not participate in the historic Order of the Garter procession for the second year in a row, it has been reported.

The event, which is taking place today (Monday 19 June), is King Charles III’s first as Britain’s monarch and will see senior members of the royal family attending the annual Garter Day ceremony, which celebrates the oldest Order of Chivalry in the country.

But Prince Andrew has been reportedly banned from taking part in the procession once again. Last year, it was reported that Charles and the Prince of Wales had lobbied the Queen to prevent Andrew’s appearance due to concerns it would incite public backlash.

The duke stepped down from royal duties in 2020 over his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Since then, he has largely stayed out of the public eye and was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, as well as his His Royal Highness (HRH) style last year.

However, Andrew has received some concessions since stepping down. Most recently, he was allowed to wear his Garter robes for his brother’s coronation on 6 May, although he did not have a formal role in the event. He also appeared alongside other senior royals at the annual Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this year.

But the decision to exclude him from today’s event comes amid Andrew’s ongoing refusal to move out of Royal Lodge, which is understood to be the King’s wish, and move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage. Charles is understood to be “tired and infuriated” by his younger brother’s determination to stay in the property, which Andrew has lived in with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson since 2004.

According to sources speaking to The Telegraph, Andrew is “under no illusion” that he would take part in events such as the Garter parade, despite concessions made regarding his recent appearances in public.

On the day itself, Andrew will only be permitted to attend the private parts of the ceremony, including the investiture – which marks the formal declaration of the Order – in Windsor Castle’s Garter throne room. He will also attend the traditional lunch in the Waterloo Chamber. Both will reflects last year’s arrangement.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. It was created by King Edward III in 1348, after he was inspired by the tales of King Arthur to create his own class of honourable knights.

It is limited to 24 “Knights” or “Ladies Companions” as well as the King and the Prince of Wales. There are several “supernumerary members”, including Andrew.

On Garter Day, the monarch traditionally leads a procession at Windsor Castle of her knights and members of the royal family. One of the most striking features of the ceremony is the oufits worn by the Order, which include dramatic blue velvet robes with red hoods, along with black velvet hats with plume of white ostrich and black heron feathers.

The regalia also features 13 heraldic knots and 13 enamelled medallions and a garter.

This year, King Charles will lead his first procession. He will be accompanied by Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, as well as Knights Companions and officers of the Order.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had appointed Camilla to Scotland’s highest order of chivalry, the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle. She joins Princess Anne and Prince William in holding the honour.

Camilla was invested into the Order of the Garter last year, as one of Queen Elizabeth’s final acts as monarch before her death in September.

The Scottish order recognises 16 Knights and Ladies. Appointments are awarded as a personal gift from the reigning monarch.