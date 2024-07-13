Support truly

Wimbledon’s Royal Box is known for hosting a starry guest list – and there are plenty of familiar faces in the stands on day 12.

They will be watching as seven-time winner Novak Djokovic takes on Lorenzo Musetti, and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz meets Daniil Medvedev in the men’s semi-finals at the All England Club.

Last week, Murray thanked Wimbledon organisers for an “emotional” farewell ceremony after his final appearance in the Championships began with a defeat alongside his brother Jamie in the men’s doubles.

Each year, the Royal Box is a hub of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats. Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning guests, like Beckham and his mother Sandra, while new generations of actors and public figures are inducted into the Wimbledon VIP world each year.

Find out all of the familiar faces in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, below:

Day 13

Several famous stars rushed to see some live tennis as Wimbledon reaches its final stages. On Saturday (13 July), Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale (Serendipity, the Underworld franchise) was sat in the royal box alongside Skyfall and 1917 director Sam Mendes and Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe. Hugh Jackman, who is in London to promote his new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, was also in attendence, sat with theatre director ian Rickson, while singer Ellie Goulding was also present. Former tennis pros Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova were there, also.

Day 12

open image in gallery Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

The final Friday of the Wimbledon tournament saw many familiar faces from the stage and the screen seated in the Royal Box. Bridget Jones actor Hugh Grant arrived alongside his wife Anna Eberstein. Meanwhile, McMafia star James Norton, Oppenheimer actor Rami Malek, Billions’ Damian Lewis, comedian Sharon Horgan and The Devil Wears Prada favourite Stanley Tucci were all in attendance.

“Goldfinger” singer Dame Shirley Bassey also stepped out, days after recieving her Companion of Honour award for her services to music from the King on Tuesday (9 July).

Day 11

open image in gallery Ilana Kloss and Billie Jean King at Wimbledon ( Getty Images )

In attendance on day 11 were six-time Wimbledon singles champion Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss, herself a former Wimbledon junior champion and No 1-ranked doubles player. Gavin & Stacey’s Rob Brydon was also in the stands, along with Endeavour actor Roger Allam.

Day 10

open image in gallery Richard E Grant and Jemima Khan talk in the Royal Box ( Getty Images )

Bjorn Ulvaeus of Abba fame could be seen on day 10, along with Hollywood royalty Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton, the former lead singer of Klaxons. Withnail & I’s Richard E Grant was on the guest list too, accompanied by screenwriter and producer Jemima Khan.

Day nine

open image in gallery Sienna Miller ( Getty )

Royalty graced the box on day nine, with Princess Beatrice in attendance. In an odd-couple pairing, British actor Stephen Fry and Girls creator and star Lena Dunham also went together. They co-starred on the comedy movie Treasure. Comedian Michael McIntyre was also there with his wife, Kitty. Alfie star Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green were present, too. And musician Cliff Richard was also on the guestlist.

Day eight

open image in gallery Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

Comedian Lenny Henry was joined by his wife Lisa Makin as he enjoyed the games on day eight. Singer and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger also attended the matches solo, as her fiancé and international rugby player Thom Evans appeared to be away.

Day seven

open image in gallery Mary Berry at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

Wimbledon’s first weekend saw familiar faces from the entertainment industry seated in the Royal Box. On day seven, former Bake Off judge Mary Berry attended the tournament with her daughter Annabel Bosher. Also seated for the action was Magic Mike’s Last Dance actor Salma Hayek, Love Actually director Richard Curtis and Pointless presenter Richard Osman.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan also stepped out with her proffessional rugby player husband Kenny, who she recently revealed she had threatened to leave during a menopause “meltdown”.

Day six

open image in gallery Leah Williamson at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

As is tradition on the middle Saturday of the tournament, Wimbledon day six saw a long list of Olympians and sports stars seated in the Royal Box.

There was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who stepped out with his wife Cristina Serra; England cricket captain Ben Stokes; and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, who attended with her father David.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola with his wife Cristina Serra at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

To continue the sports star-filled guest list, Olympic gold medalist Jessica Ennis, cricketer Joe Root, and cyclists Laura Kenny and Chris Hoy also made appearances.

Day five

open image in gallery Marcus Wareing and his wife Jane at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

Day five’s Royal Box guests included Dustin Hoffman, Marcus Wareing, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Emily Eavis.

The Graduate actor Dustin Hoffman attended with his wife Lisa. Meanwhile, the celebrity chef arrived at the tournament alongside his wife Jane, and Glastonbury Festival organiser Eavis came off the back of another successful year at Worthy Farm, which saw headline sets from Dua Lipa and SZA.

Day four

open image in gallery Carole and Michael Middleton at Wimbledon 2024 ( Zac Goodwin/PA Wire )

Day four’s VIP attendees included Bear Grylls and the Princess of Wales’ parents. The 50-year-old adventurer and TV presenter attended alongside his wife Shara while Carole Middleton stepped out for the tennis alongside Kate’s father Michael.

Day three

open image in gallery Theresa May and her husband Phillip at Wimbledon 2024 ( Getty Images )

The third day saw Theresa May and tennis star Maria Sharapova in the stands. The former prime minister, who served from 2016 to 2019, attended alongside her husband Phillip. Meanwhile, former world number one tennis player Sharapova took a seat alongside her fiancé, British businessman Alexander Gilkes.

Day two

open image in gallery Cliff Richard and Sir Trevor McDonald at Wimbledon 2024 ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Wimbledon’s second day saw Sir Cliff Richard, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon all watching the tennis drama unfold.

Richard, who is a regular face among the crowds, was joined by his friend and ITN newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald. Meanwhile, 55-year-old rocker Grohl was joined by his wife and director, Jordyn Blum and Duran Duran’s Le Bon took a seat beside them.

Day one

open image in gallery David Attenborough and David Beckham at Wimbledon 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Day one’s crew of A-listers were a familiar crowd, including David Attenborough, Baroness Floella Benjamin and David Beckham.

The 98-year-old Planet Earth presenter and his daughter Susan have made a tradition of attending the games together over previous tournaments. Meanwhile, former England footballer Beckham is known for bringing along his mother, Sandra, to the tennis championships each year.